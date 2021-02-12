Otterbourg Promotes Erik Weinick and Chad Simon to Members of the Firm

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Otterbourg P.C. announced today that Erik B. Weinick and Chad B. Simon have been promoted to Members of the firm.





A member of Otterbourg’s Bankruptcy and Litigation Groups, Mr. Weinick is also co-founder of the firm’s Privacy & Cybersecurity practice. He has represented a wide range of commercial and financial firms, entrepreneurs, individuals, as well as domestic and foreign government agencies before regulators, state and federal courts, and alternative dispute resolution tribunals.

In addition to advising on privacy and cybersecurity matters, Mr. Weinick’s experience includes bankruptcy, commercial torts, defamation/slander, employment and labor, insurance, non-competition agreements, professional malpractice, real estate, SEC receiverships and unfair/deceptive trade practices.

Mr. Weinick is certified as a CIPP-US privacy professional and was recently appointed to the Advisory Board of Agnes Intelligence, Inc., an artificial intelligence technology firm. He is a prolific author, speaker and commentator on cybersecurity areas encompassing consumer privacy and reporting transparency, credit risk management, private equity and restructuring, and regulatory issues. Mr. Weinick received his B.S. from Cornell University in 1998 and his J.D. from Cornell Law School in 2001.

A member of Otterbourg’s Workout and Restructuring Group and Banking and Finance Group, Mr. Simon represents banks, private equity investors, commercial finance companies, fiduciaries and other institutions in all aspects of financially distressed situations. Recently, he has played a leading role in many challenging and high-profile restructurings, including J.C. Penney Company, Inc., Modell’s Sporting Goods, Inc., NJOY, Inc., and Specialty Retail Shops Holding Corp. (ShopKo).

Mr. Simon is regularly consulted on complex restructuring transactions across a broad range of industries, including structuring and documenting both in and out of court workouts of revolving credit facilities, term loans, debtor-in-possession and “exit” financing facilities, convertible debt and equity instruments, and the acquisition and sale of distressed assets. Additionally, Mr. Simon is often asked to advise clients on various intercreditor issues, as well as engineer creative strategies to maximize recoveries from distressed loans and investments.

Mr. Simon frequently represents clients in federal bankruptcy courts throughout the country, and has also appeared before the United States Supreme Court and United States Court of Appeals. A graduate of Union College, Mr. Simon received his J.D. from the University of Texas.

