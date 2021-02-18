PartsSource® Releases PartsSource Pro® 2021: Adding Advisory Services, Formulary Starter Sets and Expanded Guaranteed Stock to Improve Uptime and Accelerate Productivity

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PartsSource, the only evidence-based marketplace that combines data-driven decision support with automation to simplify medical device products and services procurement, today announces updates to its flagship solution, PartsSource Pro. PartsSource Pro 2021 features expanded benefits to improve uptime and accelerate productivity by providing members with the advisory services, toolkits, formulary starter sets, and expanded guaranteed stock to achieve high performance health technology management.

Over 1,000 hospitals subscribe to and rely on PartsSource Pro, a managed service that combines best processes, cloud-software and logistical support to deliver top-quartile performance for hospital clinical engineering and supply chain teams across the U.S.

PartsSource Pro 2021 enhancements include the addition of healthcare technology management (HTM) advisory services, expertly curated medical device formularies to provide turn-key purchase policies across hundreds of quality products, HTM toolkits to accelerate best practices, and expanded guaranteed stock, which uses data science to increase supply chain reliability by increasing availability of products prone to backorders and shipping delays.

“ PartsSource’s commitment to clinical engineering is always expanding. I see PartsSource as a trusted partner, innovating with solutions, resources, and now formal advisory services focused on helping my peers and I continuously advance our teams to the next level of the HTM journey. The combination of proven expertise and decades of experience enables health systems like ours to improve quality, safety and efficiency, resulting in substantial operational benefits and financial savings,” said Jay Olson, Director of Biomedical Services, Marshfield Clinic Health System.

2021 UPDATES TO PARTSSOURCE PRO

Improve Quality Through Advisory Services

HTM Advisory Services includes new consulting services to help PartsSource Pro members shift resources to maximize high-value activities and expand the effective capacity of their teams. The service model focuses on understanding where each client is on the HTM maturity journey and increasing focus on value driving activities like supporting strategic initiatives and health system priorities. Outcomes include improved customer service, equipment availability, and cost savings.

Increase Value with Purchase Policies

Formulary Controls Starter Sets comprise recommended formulary rules based on billions of data points for over 100 high-value products to uphold quality, reduce costs, and improve deliverability.

Improve Productivity and Clinical Availability

Expanded Guaranteed Stock increases supply chain reliability with guaranteed availability of 100+ additional imaging products kept at the recently expanded PartsSource warehouse. This exclusive service leverages data science and micro-stocking to ensure availability of mission-critical products.

In addition to the PartsSource Pro 2021 updates, the company also unveiled an expanded PartsSource Command Center, which was designed during the pandemic to monitor critical Key Performance Indicators along the supply chain. The PartsSource Rapid Response team provides real-time surveillance to prevent supply chain problems, such as backorders and shipping delays and proactively supports Guaranteed Stock for its PartsSource Pro members. This active supply chain management keeps orders on track, prevents quoting delays, routing delays and missed cut off times.

“ PartsSource Pro is driving the digital transformation of the hospital medical device supply chain, and the increasing cost, quality and resiliency challenges the healthcare industry faces require added levels of service, support and resources. Expanded benefits within the PartsSource Pro 2021 release are designed to meet the evolving needs of hospitals requiring new solutions to optimize their supply budgets, talent, use of data and decision-making processes,” said Philip Settimi, MSE, M.D., President and CEO of PartsSource.

