Renewance, Inc. Receives Battery Recycling Prize from the U.S. Department of Energy

Illinois-based battery-lifecycle management company awarded for innovations in battery collection, reuse, and recycling

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DOE–Battery-lifecycle management company Renewance, Inc., was one of seven recipients of the Phase II Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Prize, awarded by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), on December 17, 2020.

The Battery Recycling Prize supports the DOE’s Energy Storage Grand Challenge, which draws on the extensive research capabilities of the DOE National Laboratories, universities, and industry to accelerate the development of energy-storage technologies.

Renewance was recognized for its Renewance Connect™ digital platform, a one-stop-shop solution for decommissioning, collection, and reuse or recycling services from trusted service providers with the capability and capacity to safely, effectively, and economically recycle or reuse end-of-life batteries.

Renewance Connect™ uses marketplace mechanism to optimize most economical and environmentally responsible solution for advance industrial batteries in the electric vehicle and stationary energy storage applications. The digital platform allows asset owners to select most optimal solution for battery assets for recycling or secondary repurpose application.

Renewance Inc. serves industry-leading battery recycling and reuse support and management to a growing list of the world’s top battery OEMs, electric utilities, independent power producers, and commercial EV fleet operating companies in an effort to advance innovative business solutions and support a more reliable and resilient electrical grid.

Along with recognition from the DOE, Renewance Inc. is supported by Clean Energy Trust, a leading organization supporting clean-tech innovation by investing in early-stage startups that advance solutions for clean energy, decarbonization, and environmental sustainability.

ABOUT RENEWANCE, INC.

Renewance, Inc. is a leading life-cycle battery management company providing companies across the globe with innovative software solutions and management to support industrial battery recycling and reuse.

Our comprehensive suite of life-cycle battery management products and services helps leading businesses discover and maintain cost-effective, eco-friendly, and compliant stewardship solutions.

Renewance supports the cause for a decarbonized economy by enabling safe and sustainable use of battery-based applications or products through its suite of product stewardship software and services.

