RingCentral Helps Developers Bring Video Meetings, Calls, and Transcription to Their Business Apps

RingCentral cloud-based communications platform now has over 50,000 developers and 5,000 custom integrations

BELMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RingCentral—RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, is today announcing a range of new innovations designed to help developers bring improved communications capabilities to their business apps. These include:

RingCentral Embeddable™ for RingCentral Video™ : RingCentral Video is now available via RingCentral Embeddable enabling developers to quickly integrate video meeting capabilities such as scheduling, joining, and hosting directly from their custom enterprise workflows.

: RingCentral Video is now available via RingCentral Embeddable enabling developers to quickly integrate video meeting capabilities such as scheduling, joining, and hosting directly from their custom enterprise workflows. Call Supervision, Monitoring, and Streaming API: This new Application Programming Interface (API) enables developers to add real-time transcription of a call or use Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to assist supervisors and agents to assess performance and resolve issues quickly, respectively.

“Our vision is to bring the benefits of cloud-based communications to people anywhere on any device,” said Sangeeta Walsh, Head of Platform marketing. “Central to that is giving developers a reliable and trusted open communications platform that they can easily connect with their apps and services. These latest innovations on our Open Platform will give organizations the tools and solutions they need to transform business communications across their companies and for their customers.”

RingCentral Embeddable for RingCentral Video

RingCentral Embeddable enables developers to embed RingCentral Video in addition to voice and team messaging, into business applications in minutes. Key benefits of RingCentral Embeddable include:

The ability to start, join, or schedule a RingCentral Video meeting within RingCentral Embeddable

The ability to integrate communications and collaboration capabilities into enterprise application workflows within minutes

A seamless experience that eliminates the need for employees to toggle between various business and communications applications to get their work done

Chexout, a contact tracing company, being used by the State of West Virginia and other locations in the U.S., has been using RingCentral Embeddable.

Joe Paulini, CEO, Chexout, said, “The current RingCentral Embeddable product has been working quite well and we’re looking forward to continuing to partner with RingCentral and expand our offering to include RingCentral Video.”

Call Supervision, Monitoring, and Streaming API

With real-time transcription, the call supervision, monitoring, and streaming API can be leveraged by developers to build an integration that enhances customer service and the enterprise sales function. Through the integration, users can listen in on a call, with access to separate channels including the active speaker and listener for each party on the call, thereby assisting customer facing agents in resolving issues quickly and monitoring performance, which ultimately enhances the overall customer experience.

Dedicated voice specialist, Red Box, enables customers to analyze data from recorded voice conversations in order to maximize its business value. Now with RingCentral’s real-time call streaming API, joint customers of Red Box and RingCentral can access and analyze real-time transcription of conversations to enhance customer service and employee productivity.

“As the number of mobile and dispersed workforces continue to rise, it is more important than ever to provide them with the tools they need to be productive, effective, and efficient,” said Pete Ellis, chief product officer, at Red Box. “With the introduction of this latest API from RingCentral, we’re able to seamlessly integrate AI and voice analytics to capture conversations — all in real-time. Customers then have the ability to leverage the data to drive compliance and strategic business outcomes from a conversation. The API is easy to use due to its comprehensive developer documentation and we’ve received a great deal of support from the RingCentral team.”

RingCentral App Gallery

Lastly, RingCentral also made enhancements to its RingCentral App Gallery, providing users with app collections and easy access to industry-leading integrations that work with a variety of RingCentral products and themes such as ‘Glip® by RingCentral’ and ‘Work from Anywhere.’

In addition to the above innovations, RingCentral continues to receive accolades for its developer resources, recently winning an award for Best Developer Dashboard in the 2020 DevPortal Awards. The DevPortal Awards brings together the API community to recognize, celebrate and learn from the world’s greatest developer portals and their API documentation.

For more information on building with the RingCentral API, visit https://developers.ringcentral.com.

