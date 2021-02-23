SmartAsset Expands Executive Suite; Hires Firoze Lafeer as Chief Technology Officer

Lafeer is the Former Chief Architect at Silicon Valley Bank and CTO of Capital One Labs

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CTO—SmartAsset, an award-winning financial technology company that helps more than 100 million people each month make smart financial decisions, today announced the expansion of its executive suite with the hire of Firoze Lafeer as Chief Technology Officer.





In this role, Lafeer will be responsible for leading the Data, Engineering and Technology teams as well as defining the strategy and vision for the company’s technical innovations and improvements. Under his guidance, the teams will further enhance the consumer / advisor matching experience, including algorithm, architecture and code updates while further augmenting data protection and privacy measures as the company continues to scale exponentially.

“Firoze has a thunderous talent for understanding technology, systems and processes, given his impressive background and prior professional experiences,” said Michael Carvin, CEO and Founder of SmartAsset. “From founding a startup to Head of Architecture and CTO at world-renowned banks, Firoze is admired and respected as a tech innovator and for shaping first-rate digital transformation initiatives. He has led and motivated diverse teams to define and deliver on successful, company-defining initiatives that will be extremely valuable and applicable as we build the next chapter of SmartAsset’s industry-leading expansion.”

A proven technical leader and software development expert, Lafeer has spent his career on the front lines of innovation in digital transformation within the highly regulated banking industry, including technical architecture, machine learning, underwriting systems and cloud computing applications. He is experienced in building diverse, high-performing teams that can span geographies and deliver real innovation.

Prior to joining SmartAsset, Lafeer’s previous professional roles included Chief Architect at Silicon Valley Bank, CTO at Breakout Capital and CTO of Capital One Labs where he and his team were on the forefront on innovation in financial services. Lafeer graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In his spare time, Lafeer enjoys what he calls “the three C’s:” coding, cars and cameras. He currently lives in Virginia with his wife and son.

About SmartAsset



Founded and headquartered in NYC, SmartAsset is a financial technology company that helps more than 100 million people each month make smart financial decisions. The company publishes data-driven content, topical guides, reviews, personalized calculators and educational tools to help people navigate life’s big personal finance decisions. Additionally, SmartAsset operates SmartAdvisor, which is the leading independent client acquisition platform for financial advisors in America. Forbes named SmartAsset as one of America’s Best Startup Employers in 2020. For more information, please visit SmartAsset.com.

Contacts

Mark LoCastro



Director of Public Relations



mlocastro@smartasset.com