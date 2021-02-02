Sontiq™ Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cyberscout® the Leading Cyber Products and Services Provider to the Insurance Industry

Sontiq Welcomes Cyberscout Into Product Brand Portfolio, Joining Market-Leading Solutions IdentityForce® And EZShield®

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#acquisitions—Sontiq, a portfolio company of The Wicks Group of Companies, LLC (“Wicks”) and the leader in Intelligent Identity Security, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Cyberscout, a pioneer of best-of-breed cyber products and services tailored for the insurance industry. By acquiring Cyberscout, Sontiq will further build upon its world-class product platform and expand into the insurance industry with cyber solutions and forensic investigation products and services. With Cyberscout, and Sontiq’s IdentityForce and EZShield, an ever-growing community of institutions, households, and individuals benefit from best-in-class products and services that define the identity theft and cyber fraud protection market.

“Millions of customers and organizations rely on Sontiq throughout the banking, employee benefits, public sector, commercial, and consumer industries to protect all they’ve built,” said Brian J. Longe, President and CEO of Sontiq. “With IdentityForce, Cyberscout and EZShield, we have created the trifecta required for all those we serve to combat and recover from the increasing harm resulting from identity crimes and cyber threats. This is a powerful acquisition for Sontiq. By adding Cyberscout into our product portfolio we are further strengthening our financial services market position with insurance industry expertise.”

Cyberscout joins Sontiq’s cloud-based platform of products and services, with a mutual focus on delivering high-touch services and support. Cyberscout’s solutions include those focused on personal and commercial cyber coverage, as well as complementary programs that are included in employee benefits packages. Through Sontiq’s comprehensive product portfolio, major insurance carriers, mutual insurers, and reinsurers will benefit from increased cybersecurity education, protection, forensics, incident response and resolution services.

“The Cyberscout acquisition accelerates Sontiq’s vision of creating a tech-enabled platform focused on providing digital financial wellness with unrivaled scale, flexibility and customer service capabilities,” said Daniel L. Black, Managing Partner at Wicks. “The financial information and big data industries are starting to create services to help businesses and consumers manage their digital financial health. The same end points that drive enormous growth rates in eCommerce and social media are creating an explosion of identity theft and cyber crimes. Sontiq is focused on building products and services to help defend against the underbelly of the cyber world. And, through its brands, IdentityForce and EZShield, and now with Cyberscout, Sontiq’s platform delivers high-value offerings that are trusted and relied on by millions of institutions, families and individuals every day.”

“Our common values revolve around a culture of care, making this partnership really special,” said Jen Leuer, CEO of Cyberscout. “Together, we not only empower our partners around the world with expert cyber and identity theft protection solutions, we also take seriously our responsibility to work as a team, problem-solve, and help others.”

“Putting the customer at the center of our universe is inherent throughout everything we do,” said Adam Levin, Founder of Cyberscout. “This is what makes the synergy between us and Sontiq so strong, and it’s what will continue to make all of our combined products so valued by our customers and partners. This acquisition unites three best-of-breed products focused on delivering world-class services, as shown in the excellent customer ratings we all have collectively earned.”

About Sontiq

Sontiq is an Intelligent Identity Security company arming businesses and consumers with award-winning products and services built to protect what matters most. Sontiq’s brands, IdentityForce, Cyberscout, and EZShield provide a full range of identity and cyber monitoring solutions, best-in-class restoration, and response products and services. Sontiq’s products are used by an ever-growing community and empower millions of customers and organizations to be less vulnerable to the financial and emotional consequences of identity theft and cybercrimes. Sontiq and its brands have an outstanding track record for delivering high-touch support and fraud remediation services, demonstrated through its 99% customer satisfaction ratings. Sontiq is a portfolio company of the Wicks Group. Learn more at www.sontiq.com or engage with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, or YouTube.

About Cyberscout

Since 2003, Cyberscout has set the standard in delivering best-of-breed cyber products and services tailored for the insurance industry. With a trusted legacy protecting millions of households and businesses, global insurance partners embrace Cyberscout to help their clients minimize risk and maximize recovery from identity crimes and cyber fraud. Learn more at www.cyberscout.com or engage with us on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

About The Wicks Group

The Wicks Group is a private investment firm based in New York City that invests in lower middle market information businesses that create and deliver niche content and services to the business, consumer and education markets. Since its founding in 1989, Wicks has invested over $1 billion of capital in more than 30 platform companies and approximately 100 add-on acquisitions. The firm has applied a consistent investment strategy since its founding, partnering with high-quality, experienced management teams to build businesses organically and through acquisitions. Learn more at www.wicksgroup.com.

