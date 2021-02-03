The Hippie in High Heels – From Big Pharma to Farm

Franny Tacy didn’t set out to become a disruptor in the farming industry – it just turned out that way.

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2021 / Franny is the FIRST WOMAN HEMP FARMER in North Carolina in 75 years. Risky? You bet. But that didn’t stop the Nashville native from ditching her high-paying pharmaceutical career to farm the controversial crop.

With her degrees in Education and Forestry and Sustainable Agriculture in one pocket and her belief in the life-changing benefits of hemp in the other – the Franny brand was born.

Parts horticulturist, botanist, and mad scientist, this trailblazer formulates a multitude of eco-friendly hemp products from textiles to medicinal tinctures – all while committing to the science of REGENERATIVE AGRICULTURE (RA). A conservation and rehabilitative approach to food and farming, RA is said to reverse climate change, restore soil health, and maintain biodiversity. The holistic practice of RA (or “carbon farming”) has been unpopular with corporate Ag conglomerates in the past, but thanks to trailblazers like Franny’s Farm, attitudes are changing.

Today, the hippie may have shelved her Louboutins, but her mission remains the same: to restore and respect mother earth while touting the benefits of her beloved hemp.

Franny Tacy is available to speak on all issues of agriculture, regenerative agriculture practices, hemp and cannabis crops, and women leaders in the male-dominated industry of farming.

About Franny’s Farmacy

Franny’s Farmacy is committed to supporting the health and wellness of its customers through its innovative organic farm, network of principled partner producers and institutions, and traceable seed-to-shelf hemp products. For more information, visit www.frannysfarmacy.com

