Tookitaki Powers AI-Driven Anti-Money Laundering Solution Using HPE GreenLake

Leading regulatory compliance tech company and HPE Technology Partner, Tookitaki, leverages HPE GreenLake to deliver enhanced AI and machine learning-based anti-money laundering solution to financial institutions across Asia-Pacific

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) today announced a key collaboration with Tookitaki, a leading provider of compliance solutions for the financial services industry, to provide a new offering designed for banks and financial institutions across Asia-Pacific. The new offering delivers Tookitaki’s artificial intelligence (AI) powered anti-money laundering (AML) solution in a secure and flexible as-a-service consumption model using HPE GreenLake for Big Data.

The new solution enables financial institutions to create a central big data platform that can perform AML data analytics and enable AI AML solutions. Delivering the solution as a service through HPE GreenLake affords banks the agility, flexibility and scalability of a cloud experience while providing increased control, cost effectiveness and governance when deploying AI-optimized infrastructure platforms and solutions on-premises. UOB, a leading bank in Asia, is the first financial institution in the world to have chosen Tookitaki’s AML solution on HPE GreenLake to enhance the bank’s AML system through AI. UOB customized Tookitaki’s AI solution to meet the bank’s needs.

Through the collaboration with Tookitaki and HPE, UOB was able to pioneer an AI-enhanced AML system which concurrently applies two AML risk dimensions – transaction monitoring and name screening. UOB screens 60,000 account names monthly using the technology to determine if they belong to the individuals or entities on global regulatory watch lists. UOB’s AI-enhanced AML system can now pinpoint more accurately higher-priority cases from the more-than 5,700 average monthly suspicious transaction alerts flagged1. This enables the bank to deploy more deliberately and swiftly the necessary resources in investigating potential money laundering attempts. The models used for name screening and transaction monitoring have achieved 96% prediction accuracy in the ‘high priority’ category.

“Moving from a successful pilot to implementation with UOB is a testament to our collaboration with HPE to optimize machine learning-powered anti-money laundering solutions for financial institutions,” concluded Abhishek Chatterjee, Co-Founder & CEO, Tookitaki, “ Together with HPE’s deep domain expertise in big data as-a-service and developing solution blueprints to rapidly design and deploy AI solutions, our systems use a combination of distributed data-parallel architecture and machine learning to ensure scalability across multiple layers of technologies and systems. Banks are able to benefit from this collaboration by implementing high module accuracy systems to ensure they are staying compliant at a time when organizational growth and business continuity are crucial to success.”

Following this successful collaboration with UOB, HPE and Tookitaki are poised to support other banks and financial institutions across Asia-Pacific, who are seeking the business benefits of an enhanced AML solution delivered with the flexibility of an as-a-service model.

“By complementing Tookitaki’s expertise in regulatory compliance with our data analytics platform and our as-a-service offering, HPE GreenLake, we are able to seamlessly bring real world AI solutions that can yield business outcomes to our financial institution customers across the region,” said Khai Peng Loh, Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s General Manager of Asia Pacific Solution Sales. “ We look forward to helping our customers better manage regulatory risks.”

HPE GreenLake Cloud Services provides customers with a powerful foundation to drive digital transformation through an elastic as-a-service platform that can run on-premises, at the edge, or in a colocation facility. HPE GreenLake combines the simplicity and agility of the cloud with the governance, compliance, and visibility that comes with hybrid IT. HPE GreenLake offers a range of cloud services that accelerate innovation, including cloud services for compute, container management, data protection, HPC, machine learning operations, networking, SAP HANA, storage, VDI, and VMs. The HPE GreenLake Cloud Services business is rapidly growing with over $4.2 billion USD in total contract value and more than 700 partners selling HPE GreenLake. Today, HPE GreenLake has more than 1000 customers across 50 countries in all industry sectors and sizes including Fortune 500 companies, government and public sector organizations, and small and midmarket enterprises. For more information on HPE GreenLake, please visit: https://www.hpe.com/us/en/greenlake.html.

About Tookitaki Holding Pte. Ltd.

Tookitaki Holding Pte. Ltd. is providing enterprise software solutions in the anti-money laundering (AML) and reconciliation space. Headquartered in Singapore, the startup is innovating the US$100-billion regulatory compliance space by delivering machine learning-powered solutions that are actionable, scalable and explainable. In 2020, the company won the Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence, WITSA Global ICT Excellence Award and G20TechSprint accelerator. In 2019, the company was selected as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum, recognizing its ability to shape the AML industry and the region in new and exciting ways. Tookitaki is backed by institutional investors like Viola, SIG, Illuminate Financial, Jungle Ventures and Spring Seeds, an investment arm of the Singapore government. Visit www.tookitaki.ai

About UOB

United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) is a leading bank in Asia with a global network of more than 500 offices in 19 countries and territories in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Since its incorporation in 1935, UOB has grown organically and through a series of strategic acquisitions. UOB is rated among the world’s top banks: Aa1 by Moody’s Investors Service and AA- by both S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings. In Asia, UOB operates through its head office in Singapore and banking subsidiaries in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as branches and representative offices across the region.

Over more than eight decades, generations of UOB employees have carried through the entrepreneurial spirit, the focus on long-term value creation and an unwavering commitment to do what is right for our customers and our colleagues.

We believe in being a responsible financial services provider and we are committed to making a difference in the lives of our stakeholders and in the communities in which we operate. Just as we are dedicated to helping our customers manage their finances wisely and to grow their businesses, UOB is steadfast in our support of social development, particularly in the areas of art, children and education. Visit www.uobgroup.com.

About HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is the global edge-to-cloud platform as-a-service company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way we live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions, with a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

1 A suspicious transaction alert may flag a single transaction or a set of interrelated transactions. UOB processes a total of about 30 million transactions every month.

