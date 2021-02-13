Tyto Athene, LLC Announces Annual Charity Golf Tournament Supporting the Fisher House Foundation to Take Place September 9, 2021 at 1757 Golf Club in Dulles, Virginia

This year marks Tyto Athene’s 13th year hosting a charity golf event to benefit The Fisher House Foundation, a private-public partnership that supports members of the Armed Forces and their families.

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GoTyto–Since 2007, Tyto Athene has been raising funds to support the Fisher House Foundation. The Fisher House is a private-public partnership that supports members of the Armed Forces, retirees, veterans, and their families by offering shelter and support during a medical crisis. Located on the grounds of every major medical military center, and many VA medical centers, Fisher House facilities provide a comforting “home away from home” while a loved one is receiving care in an unfamiliar environment. This special support is even more important to a family during the most stressful time — the hospitalization of a wounded, injured, or ill service member, veteran, or family member.

Tyto Athene held their first Charity Golf Tournament in 2007 as a grassroots effort in collaboration with the Department of Information Management (DOIM) at Fort Bragg, North Carolina to raise funds for a Fisher House to be built locally at Fort Bragg. This effort grew into an annual charitable event that was held at a Fayetteville, NC public golf course for its first five years, and in 2012 the venue was moved to Northern Virginia. This year, the event will take place on September 9, 2021 at 1757 Golf Club in Dulles, Virginia.

Tyto Athene’s charity event has helped to raise over $250,000 over the years to further the Fisher House’s mission. To maximize the funds donated, Tyto Athene covers all the costs associated with the golf tournament so that all sponsorships and golf fees are donated directly to the Fisher House. During the 2020 holiday season, Tyto Athene employees came together to raise another $5,000 to support our nation’s military and veteran families during the COVID-19 crisis.

Tyto Athene’s goal is to enable our nation’s heroes, both during their mission and after. We take pride in the contributions of our many employees who are veterans or have family members serving in the military. By supporting our military and veterans, we are supporting the best of our own communities. Partnering with the Fisher House Foundation allows our organization to continue to give back to those that give everything for our country.

Tyto Athene is looking forward to hosting this year’s Annual Charity Golf Tournament on September 9, 2021 to benefit the Fisher House Foundation. More information about the event can be found here: www.gotyto.com/charity-golf-tournament

More information about the Fisher House Foundation may be found at: www.fisherhouse.org

About the Fisher House Foundation:

The Fisher House is a private-public partnership supporting members of the Armed Forces, retirees, veterans, and their families. This program recognizes the sacrifices of our military by meeting their needs beyond that normally provided by the Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs. Fisher House Foundation donates “comfort homes,” built on the grounds of major military and VA medical centers, enabling family members to be close to a loved one at the most stressful time – during hospitalization for an unexpected illness, disease, or injury. Annually, the Fisher House program serves over 10,000 families and has made nearly 3 million days of lodging available to family members since its inception in 1990. By law, there is no charge for any family to stay at a Fisher House.

More information about the Fisher House Foundation may be found at: www.fisherhouse.org

About Tyto Athene, LLC:

Tyto Athene, LLC is a full-service systems integrator focused on helping clients accelerate their ability to make decisions by providing secure access to enterprise information throughout their operating environment. We use a wide range of technologies, innovative thinking, and proven processes to deliver successful outcomes for its clients worldwide, including a historically proven track record of success within the Federal marketplace providing turn-key voice, data, networking and unified communications systems. Tyto Athene is also the inventor and provider of the ACUITY® Micro Data Center product line. To learn more please visit www.gotyto.com

Contacts

Tyto Athene, LLC



Jeff Whitlock



510 Spring St, Suite 200



Herndon, VA 20170



(703) 885-7826



Jeff.whitlock@gotyto.com