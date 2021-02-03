Vatic Labs Appoints Todd Hohman as President, Expands Quantitative Trading with New Technology and Investment Hires

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vatic Labs, a leading systematic quantitative investment manager, announced today the appointment of partner Todd Hohman as President. Hohman, who joined Vatic in January 2020 and is based in New York, will oversee the firm’s growth and operations, as well as head risk management.

“Todd is a natural business builder and I’m honored to have him as a partner and now President in supporting Vatic’s continued growth and development,” said Vatic Labs’ Founder and Chief Executive Officer James Chiu. “With Todd’s continued leadership and now expanded role, we will remain true to our collaborative and ‘team first’ approach, focused on creating differentiated trading and investment outcomes, as well as a winning culture that attracts the best and brightest.”

Hohman has more than 25 years of investment management and trading experience. Prior to joining Vatic, he was a Partner at Goldman Sachs where he held several trading and leadership positions, including Co-Head of Global Systematic Market Making and Head of Global Quant Vol. Before that, he was head of European operations at Hull Trading Company, an independent algorithmic trading firm and electronic market maker acquired by Goldman Sachs in 1999. Hohman graduated from the University of Illinois and received his M.B.A. from the school’s Gies College of Business.

In addition to Hohman’s appointment, Vatic announced that Dave Handley has recently joined as Chief Technical Officer. Handley has 25 years of technology experience and was formerly Head of Research Development at Citadel LLC and Co-Chief Technology Officer at PDT Partners. Before that, Mr. Handley spent seven years as an Engineering Officer in the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force, and earned his engineering and computer science degree from the University of Oxford.

Additionally, Chris Grabowski and Alexey Makarov have joined Vatic as a senior developer and senior quant researcher, respectively. Previously, Grabowski was a senior research engineer at Citadel LLC, and Makarov was Head of Quantitative Research, Options Market Making at Two Sigma Securities. Vatic also said that Ben Cohen has accepted a new position as Senior Adviser. A 40-year veteran of the finance and investment management industry, Cohen was the former Chief Administrative Officer at Point72 Asset Management LP.

Vatic Labs is a systematic quantitative investment management firm where traders, AI researchers, and technologists collaborate to develop autonomous trading agents and cutting-edge technology. The firm is data driven, with machine learning and cutting edge technology piloting their market-making strategies. Learn more at vaticlabs.ai.

