Veritone to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE™, today announced management will participate in the upcoming virtual conferences in March 2021:

  • JMP Securities Technology Conference

    Fireside Chat: March 2nd at 4:00 – 4:25p Eastern Time (1:00 – 1:25p Pacific Time)

    Virtual 1×1 meetings all day
  • 33rd Annual Roth Conference

    Fireside Chat: March 16th at 10:30 – 10:55a Eastern Time (7:30 – 7:55a Pacific Time)

    Virtual 1×1 meetings March 15th – 16th

To listen to webcasts of the conferences with presentations, please visit the investor events section of the website. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Veritone management, please contact your representative or Veritone’s IR team at veritone@lhai.com.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company’s proprietary operating system, aiWARE™, powers a diverse set of AI applications and intelligent process automation solutions that are transforming both commercial and government organizations. aiWARE orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. The company’s AI developer tools enable its customers and partners to easily develop and deploy custom applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and unlock untapped opportunities. Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in Denver, London, New York and San Diego. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

Contacts

Company Contact:
Brian Alger, CFA

SVP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Veritone, Inc.

(949) 386-4318

investors@veritone.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Kirsten Chapman

LHA Investor Relations

(415) 433-3777

veri@lhai.com

