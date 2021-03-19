Agilex Biolabs Showcases Advanced Immunoassay and Immunobiology Services at Bio-Europe Spring 2021

ADELAIDE, AU, Mar 19, 2021 – (ACN Newswire) – Agilex Biolabs, Australia’s largest and most technologically advanced specialist bioanalytical laboratory for clinical trials, announced it will showcase its world-class immunoassay and immunobiology services for regulated bioanalysis at Bio-Europe 2021.

Dr Kurt J. Sales Agilex Biolabs’ Director Immunoassay said:

“Our experienced team can develop or transfer a method for any biologic to support pre-clinical GLP or clinical studies. Our world-class laboratories feature state-of-the-art equipment including Gyrolab Xplore, MSD Quickplex 120, Luminex Magpix, BD FACSymphony A3 flow cytometer and soon to be released, digital droplet quantitative real-time RT-PCR. Our scientists have expertise and experience to solve the most complex immunogenicity and drug tolerance issues, often encountered in immuno-oncology studies in both an early phase and later phase setting.”

Agilex Biolabs also features a rebate of up to 43.5% on clinical trial bioanalytical services spend as part of the Australian Government clinical trial attraction program.

Agilex Biolabs also has the leading certifications including OECD GLP Recognition with NATA (Australian Government OECD GLP Compliance monitoring authority) and ISO 17025 Accreditation for global recognition.

Australian clinical trials have remained open for business and Agilex Biolabs is a designated essential service so clients can be assured of study continuity.

Australia has led the world in keeping COVID-19 numbers down to almost zero across the country by acting swiftly to minor outbreaks.

The company has recently expanded its labs by more than 30% to accommodate biotech demand from APAC, EU and the USA. Watch the New Labs Walkthrough Video Here https://www.agilexbiolabs.com/new-labs-video

Agilex Biolabs has more than 100 staff which includes 75 dedicated laboratory staff.

About Agilex Biolabs https://www.agilexbiolabs.com/

Agilex Biolabs, Australia’s leading bioanalytical laboratory, has more than 24 years’ experience in performing regulated bioanalysis, including quality method development, method validation and sample analysis services. We have successfully supported hundreds of preclinical and clinical trials around the world where customers choose Australia for the streamlined regulatory process and access to the world’s most attractive R&D rebate of more than 40% on clinical trial work conducted in Australia.

We offer services for both small molecules and biologics for PK, immunogenicity (PD) and biomarker bioanalysis utilising the two platforms of LC-MS/MS and Immunoassay.

