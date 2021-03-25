Amazon and Red Hat Announce General Availability of Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS (ROSA)

New managed service makes it easier to build, scale, and manage Red Hat OpenShift Kubernetes clusters on AWS

Accenture, Cognizant, and Persistent Systems among customers and partners using ROSA

SEATTLE & RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, announced the general availability of Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS (ROSA), a new managed service available via the AWS Console that makes it easier for Red Hat OpenShift customers to build, scale, and manage containerized applications on AWS. With ROSA, customers can enjoy more simplified Kubernetes cluster creation using the familiar Red Hat OpenShift console, features, and tooling without the burden of manually scaling and managing the underlying infrastructure. ROSA streamlines moving on-premises Red Hat OpenShift workloads to AWS, and offers a tighter integration with other AWS services. ROSA also enables customers to access Red Hat OpenShift with billing and support directly through AWS, delivering the simplicity of a single-vendor experience to customers running Red Hat OpenShift on AWS. There are no up-front investments required to use ROSA, and customers pay only for the container clusters and nodes used. To get started, visit aws.amazon.com/rosa.

Containers have proven popular with AWS and Red Hat customers because they increase developer velocity and improve application portability. Currently, AWS offers the broadest range of containers technology in the cloud, including Amazon Elastic Containers Service (ECS) for customers that want the deepest integration with AWS services and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) for customers that prioritize running Kubernetes. AWS customers that value a fully serverless containers experience can also use AWS Fargate to run containers without having to manage the underlying servers or clusters.

Global Fortune 500 businesses, government agencies, and many more organizations use Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat’s enterprise-ready Kubernetes platform that extends the capabilities of base Kubernetes built for the cloud production stack, to run containerized applications with the same common foundation and tooling in any environment. Many customers have chosen to self-manage Red Hat OpenShift clusters on top of AWS. While the elasticity, scalability, and security of AWS have proven very popular with Red Hat OpenShift customers, self-managing clusters requires added effort and expense, and customers also have to manage two provider relationships for support and billing. These customers have asked for an AWS managed service for Red Hat OpenShift that works seamlessly with other AWS services at scale, and integrates support and billing into the AWS user experience.

With ROSA, customers can quickly and easily create Kubernetes clusters using familiar Red Hat OpenShift Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and tooling, and seamlessly access the full breadth and depth of AWS services – all from within the AWS console. ROSA brings elasticity and pay-as-you-go pricing to Red Hat OpenShift via a new Red Hat subscription that eliminates the need for complex, multi-year contracts and allows customers to align their Red Hat OpenShift consumption in AWS with their business needs. With ROSA, customers can now access Red Hat OpenShift subscription with billing and support directly through AWS, delivering the simplicity of a single-provider experience and freeing customers from the procurement and operational complexities of managing two separate provider relationships. Additionally, ROSA maintains key compliance validations, including SOC-2, ISO-27001, and PCI.

“Increasingly, customers are turning to containers to improve application velocity and portability, and they’re growing to rely on technologies like Red Hat OpenShift and AWS that make it easier to deploy containerized applications,” said Bob Wise, GM Kubernetes, AWS. “ROSA gives these customers the ability to seamlessly run containers on AWS using familiar Red Hat OpenShift APIs and tooling, and integrates the full breadth and depth of AWS services to build, scale, and manage their workloads.”

“Red Hat OpenShift provides a common, open and enterprise-grade Kubernetes platform to span hybrid infrastructure, from a customer’s physical datacenter to their operations in AWS,” said Sathish Balakrishnan, vice president, Hosted Platforms, Red Hat. “ROSA provides a streamlined process for organizations that want to extend the power of Red Hat OpenShift in AWS without having to manage separate technology streams, enabling IT teams to focus on delivering value and not managing underlying infrastructure.”

Accenture Cloud First, including the Accenture AWS Business Group (AABG) and its IBM Red Hat team, has an extensive background in the strategy, design and implementation of holistic container solutions. “Our deep skills and broad experience in building and running large-scale and mission-critical Red Hat OpenShift clusters, both on-premises and deployed to the cloud, uniquely position Accenture for effective collaboration with AWS and Red Hat,” said Andy Tay, Global lead of the Accenture AWS Business Group, Accenture. “The launch of ROSA as a fully managed service is the next step in the evolution of OpenShift. It means that Accenture can focus on delivering the benefits of modern applications for our clients, leveraging the cloud managed services provided by AWS and Red Hat.”

Cognizant is a multinational technology company that provides business consulting, information technology, and outsourcing services. “With ROSA, Cognizant customers can now enjoy an integrated experience with their workloads running on the OpenShift platform on AWS,” said Raghuraman Chandrasekharan, AVP, Service Delivery and AWS Business Group lead, Cognizant. “Cognizant’s OpenShift on AWS offering now includes ROSA as a landing zone for customers who would like to delegate the responsibility of the infrastructure and platform services while they focus on their core business needs.”

Persistent Systems is a trusted global solutions company, delivering digital business acceleration, enterprise modernization and next generation product engineering services. “As a Red Hat and AWS partner, many of our clients already leverage OpenShift on AWS for critical software modernization,” said Jiani Zhang, President, Alliance and Industrial Solutions Unit, Persistent Systems. “ROSA speeds deployments and frees up teams to more easily manage deployments directly from the AWS Console.”

Energie Data Services Nederland (EDSN) develops and operates the Dutch energy data hub on behalf of Dutch transmission and distribution system operators. “Adapting to evolving customer needs is a daily requirement for us, a dynamic that requires modernized applications and a DevOps methodology that can be delivered at scale,” said Arwin Scholten, Chief Technology Officer, EDSN. “With Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS, we have a service that is ready for the future. We don’t have to worry about continuously improving the platform or managing the underlying infrastructure or operations, freeing our team to fully focus on providing greater innovation and value to our customers.”

About Amazon Web Services

For 15 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any cloud workload, and it now has more than 200 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 80 Availability Zones (AZs) within 25 geographic regions, with announced plans for 15 more Availability Zones and five more AWS Regions in Australia, India, Indonesia, Spain, and Switzerland. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About Red Hat, Inc.

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future.

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

Learn more:

Contacts

Amazon.com, Inc.



Media Hotline



Amazon-pr@amazon.com

www.amazon.com/pr