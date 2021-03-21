CAFE Congratulates Elias Theodorou for His Win at Rise Fighting Championship 6

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2021 / Cannabis And Fine Edibles (CAFE)™, Ontario’s largest independent cannabis retailer, congratulates Elias Theordorou for his win at Rise Fighting Championship 6, hosted at the Songhees Wellness Centre in Victoria, British Columbia, March 13, sanctioned by the BC Athletic Commission in partnership with Imagine BC entertainment.

Following his successful battle for a therapeutic use exemption for cannabis in sports, Elias Theodorou – the World’s first cannabis athlete collaborated with CAFE and Herb Angels™ on a documentary about his journey “Fighting the Stigma” around medical and therapeutic cannabis, right up to his historic and definitive win over Matt Dwyer.

Over the past several years, CAFE has worked closely with Elias Theodorou, to support his continued fight against the stigma of cannabis in sports, and for the rights of all athletes to medicate as prescribed by their doctor.

As part of this effort, CAFE is proud to present “Fighting the Stigma,” a documentary about Elias and his journey to becoming the world’s first cannabis athlete.

“This documentary represents my story as both athlete and patient – I couldn’t be more proud to share it with the world. Not only for myself, but for other athletes,” said Elias.

“My win over Matt Dwyer, and in dominating fashion, I put an exclamation on it, as I am now 2-0 by TKO since my approval to medicate with cannabis. My partnership with CAFE for the last year has been equally a proud of moment for me, having a company and brand trust in me in my pursuit to fight the stigma of cannabis. It means the world to have them in my corner for the last two fights and the many more we will have ahead. Together we grow,” prophesied Elias.

The documentary gives Elias a stage to share the challenges he has overcome fighting for his right to medicate as prescribed by his doctor, his training, nutritional routines, combating pain, assisting in post-work out recoveries and his intensely personal experience with cannabis as both a patient and an athlete. True to his commitment to clean sport, Theodorou did not consume THC for 48 hours before his bout.

Elias now targets California as his next challenge to gain a therapeutic use exemption for cannabis in competition.

The documentary is now available to watch on CAFE’s YouTube channel.

ABOUT ELIAS THEODOROU

Elias, “The Spartan” Theodorou, is a top-ranked middleweight fighter who amassed an impressive 8-3 record during his time in the UFC. Elias is committed to fighting the stigma of medical cannabis in athletics. In January 2020, he became the first professional athlete to receive a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) for medical cannabis, the first in combat sports or professional sports. Elias has transcended the stereotypes of a fighter by employing his advertising degree and corporate experience in the development, creation, and production of personal and corporate brands, including The Mane Event™, The Ring Boy™ and Weedbae™ When Elias is not busy training or competing, he’s working on several films and various TV projects. Elias is committed to using his growing platform to expand his reach beyond MMA and to fight for acceptance of medical cannabis in professional sports. Follow Elias on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About CAFE

Cannabis and Fine Edibles (CAFE) is an award-winning, community centric, independent cannabis retailer. Winner of the prestigious NOW magazine award as best Dispensary in 2020 and 2019, CAFE’s mission is to present an exceptionally well curated range of premium cannabis flower and edibles to the discerning cannabis consumer. CAFE is a lifestyle brand that values the power of education and community to cultivate meaningful, shared experiences that inspire and enhance your life. We seek to establish a positive impact on the future through the promotion of harm reduction, social responsibility, and the empowerment of our patrons and neighbours. Above all, our goal is to create a movement that fosters wellness, safety, and the evolution of a collective culture.

CAFE strives to create a distributor environment that caters to finer tastes, offering a deep, rich coffee experience with a comprehensive bouquet for the discerning cannabis connoisseur. A cozy and relaxed atmosphere mixed with only the finest marijuana products, CAFE is Canada’s premier cannabis distributor and cafe destination.

Additional information about CAFE can be found at iamcafe.com or on Facebook facebook.com/iamcafe.official and Instagram instagram.com/iamcafe.official.

