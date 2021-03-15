CannaIncome Fund Corp. Announces Stock Dividend and Update

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2021 / CannaIncome Fund Corporation (“CiF” or “CannaIncome”), a private Canadian corporation, announces that it will dividend out to existing shareholders shares of Durham Holdings (“Durham”) Corporation. More details will occur due course.

The full press release of the Durham transaction could be found here:

https://www.accesswire.com/viewarticle.aspx?id=622850

The dividend of Durham shares to CiF shareholders provides:

Liquidity for CiF shareholders as Durham is expected to be publicly trading in the near term. Upside potential as Durham is expected to be qualified as a public investment issuer and act as a potential candidate as a “go-public” vehicle.

As per the recent press release whereby Balancing Rock Inc. (“Balancing Rock”) closed the acquisition of the management contract of CannaIncome Fund from Aston Capital Advisors, Balancing Rock has begun a process of re-organizing, reducing expenses and re-aligning the CiF mandate to be more balanced in industry exposure rather than a single, cannabis focus, and will target growth and total return.

Along with the previously announced management change, Michael Yeung will be stepping down as COO but will remain as a consultant through the transition to Balancing Rock.

In an effort to preserve capital, Balancing Rock will be suspending the Q1/21 dividend and will review the dividend policy going forward.

Post the Durham stock dividend, CiF will have the following attributes:

Common Shares O/S: 19,545,353 {Class A: 16,158,828 and Class B: 3,386,525}.

Holdings include combination a common shares, preferred shares, debentures, senior loans, royalties and cash.

The Durham stock dividend represents a significant portion of the assets being spun out of CiF in a liquidity event. Balancing Rock will work to optimize the remaining assets under management, initially reducing exposure to cannabis by locking-in any recent gains in the market. Balancing Rock will provide further details and report to shareholders in the near future. For further information please contact Adam Thomas at (403) 830-7995 or adam@balancingrockinc.com.

CannaIncome Fund Corp.

Balancing Rock

Adam Thomas

T: (403) 830-7995

E: adam@balancingrockinc.com

About CannaIncome Fund Corporation

CannaIncome Fund is a private investment company focused on the cannabis and cannabis-related sectors. Our aim is to provide yield and capital appreciation upside via valuation arbitrage opportunities primarily between private and public markets.

SOURCE: CannaIncome Fund Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/635319/CannaIncome-Fund-Corp-Announces-Stock-Dividend-and-Update