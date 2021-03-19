Citcon Announces Support for 100+ new mobile wallets and local payment methods on its Payment Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Citcon, the leading mobile wallet payments company, announced today the new availability of LATAM and Asia Pacific’s most popular mobile wallets and local payment methods on its platform. This will enable one simple integration for these popular payment methods from those regions where traditional credit cards have low penetration rates.

Citcon is a leading mobile wallet payment provider globally. With its new launch, Citcon will enable 100+ additional mobile wallets in Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, South Korea, and more. Wallets covered by the new launch include OxxO, Mercado Pago, PicPay, KakaoPay, Jkopay, GCash, Dana, Alipay HK, and more, comprising more than 300MM active users in total.

“A recent study by eShopWorld showed that 55% of non-US consumers ages 18-34 shopped from U.S. sites in the past 12 months,” said Chuck Huang, CEO and Founder of Citcon. “US ecommerce merchants have a once in a generation opportunity to activate these consumers, and Citcon’s robust global payment infrastructure can enable this activation. Use of local payment methods is a proven means to reduce cart abandonment for cross-border ecommerce.”

The payment methods cover credit and debit cards, voucher payments, BNPL, E-wallets, Bank transfers etc. This means virtually all major local payment methods used by consumers in Latin America and key APAC countries can now be supported with the use of the Citcon solution. Citcon’s new payment solution also helps merchants address critical finance and regulatory matters such as FX conversion and cross border settlements into US entities, which have always been a pain point for ecommerce merchants selling globally

“With one simple integration, Citcon enables access to billions of consumers throughout the world, reducing the complexity of global commerce for our customers and making international expansion easier,” said Wei Jiang, COO & President of Citcon. “With plug-ins for every major ecommerce platform including Shopify, Salesforce Commerce Platform and SAP Hybris, adopting local payment methods to enable cross-border ecommerce has never been easier.”

Founded in 2015, Citcon enables billions of mobile wallet consumers to shop and pay anywhere, anytime around the world with its industry-leading digital payment offering. In the last 3 years, Fortune 1000 businesses like L’oreal, Hermes, Texas Instruments, Nordstrom, Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts, Revolve, Tumi, Samsonite, Blue Nile and many more have chosen Citcon’s mobile payment solutions to expand their payment and commerce infrastructure to support their next phase of business expansion. Citcon is headquartered in Silicon Valley and has 5 regional offices in the US, Canada, Europe, and Asia.

