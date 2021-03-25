Compel o/a ScreenPro Changes Directors and Officers

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – March 25, 2021) – Compel Capital Inc. o/a ScreenPro Security (CSE: SCRN) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of March 16, 2021, the board of directors of the Company has been reconstituted with the appointment of the following four director nominees of ScreenPro Security Ltd.: John McMullen, Youngcho Lee, James Hyland and Richard Yoon. Please refer to the Company’s press release of March 5, 2021 for biographical information on the new directors, who have replaced the four prior directors who have all resigned as part of the reverse take-over transaction between the Company and ScreenPro Security Ltd. John McMullen has also been appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Paul Haber has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer.

About ScreenPro

ScreenPro provides turnkey coronavirus screening solutions to the private sector. ScreenPro’s unique access to multiple manufacturers of high quality South Korean test kits and its strategic partnership with Canvas Labs in Vancouver and Integrated Explorations in Ontario. This platform allows ScreenPro to be a nationwide provider of a full-service testing solutions across Canada. In addition to providing test kits, ScreenPro has its own pool of certified nursing professionals, and access to high quality PPE to ensure that its clients are protected in all aspects of their testing needs.

For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at www.screenprosecurity.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) nor it’s Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward‐looking information, including statements relating to expectations regarding the future development of ScreenPro’s business. Forward‐looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, and similar expressions. Forward‐looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking information. The actual results of ScreenPro could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward‐looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which ScreenPro operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to ScreenPro’s strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of ScreenPro. Management of ScreenPro believes that the expectations reflected in the forward‐looking information herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward‐looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward‐looking information contained in this news release represents ScreenPro’s expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. ScreenPro disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

