Dalrada Financial Corporation Appoints David Pickett as Executive Vice President of Sales and Business Development

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$DFCO #DFCO—Dalrada Financial Corp. (OTCQB: DFCO, “Dalrada”) is pleased to announce to its shareholders and the public that, effective immediately, Mr. David Pickett has accepted the position of Dalrada’s Executive Vice President of Sales and Business Development.

Brian Bonar, CEO of Dalrada, states, “It is with great excitement for Dalrada that the Company is announcing Mr. Pickett’s new position as Executive Vice President of Sales and Business Development. His proven leadership in the position of Dalrada’s Vice President of Business Development since 2017 has provided the Company with this natural progression. Mr. Pickett is now overseeing all aspects of Dalrada’s global sales and business development efforts. His new role encompasses all of Dalrada’s portfolio companies in Engineering and Technology, Science and Health, as well as Clean Energy and Sustainability.”

Mr. Pickett’s professional background includes 20 years’ experience in executive relationship development and business growth. He has worked with the largest OEM and Fortune 500 companies in the world. Mr. Pickett’s vast knowledge base of Engineering and Manufacturing operational and supply chain requirements has proven to be a strategic asset for accelerating the growth of Dalrada Precision’s global manufacturing and Clean Energy initiatives through its portfolio company Likido Limited.

Mr. Pickett’s efforts with Dalrada’s Health initiatives resulted in a rapidly growing national and global presence for the Company’s alternative alcohol-free eco-friendly sanitizing, health products, and health services. Dalrada Health and its subsidiaries International Health Group (IHG), Pacific Stem Cells, LLC, and GlanHealth™ are positioned as leaders in their space.

Holding decades of consulting experience in information technology, Mr. Pickett’s affinity for business development benefits Dalrada’s Technology division. Prakat Solutions, Inc. (“Prakat”) serves businesses of all sizes from Fortune 50-ranked to small-to-medium businesses. Prakat tailors technology to meet today’s challenging requirements of secure finance, application development, and business continuity on a global scale.

