Effects of Pandemic Bring Tire Industry to Slow Roll, J.D. Power Finds

TROY, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Although overall tire satisfaction is at an all-time high, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have taken their toll on the tire industry. Vehicle owners have reduced the amount of driving and delayed visits for maintenance or tire replacement, according to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study,SM released today.

The annual study measures tire owner satisfaction in four key areas (in order of importance): tire wear; tire ride; tire traction/handling; and tire appearance. Rankings are included among four vehicle segments: luxury; passenger car; performance sport; and truck/utility.

“The events of the past year have forced many consumers to change their routines, from delaying medical care to reducing their regular vehicle maintenance,” said Brent Gruber, senior director of automotive quality at J.D. Power. “Just as it is important to stay on top of personal health during the pandemic, it is also important that vehicle owners keep up with necessary automotive care, including tires.”

Study findings show that 13% fewer miles were driven during the past year and tire rotations and pressure checks saw similar rates of decline. Also, owners delayed replacing their original equipment tires with the study indicating a 23% decline in replacement rates.

“While less driving may have helped reduce tire wear and increased the time to replacement, many owners also put off much needed maintenance or tire replacement,” Gruber said. “This is similar to a trend seen among electric vehicle owners in which lower maintenance needs are keeping people away from service facilities. This is a concern for tire manufacturers and retailers alike. Tire manufacturers can help boost sales and get people back to service facilities by implementing better visual wear indicators and increasing tire safety communications.”

Study Rankings

Michelin ranks highest in the luxury segment with an overall satisfaction score of 782 (on a 1,000-point scale), followed by Pirelli with a score of 760. The segment average is 750.

Michelin ranks highest in the passenger car segment with a score of 752. Goodyear ranks second with a score of 739 and Kumho ranks third with a score of 736. The segment average is 721.

Michelin ranks highest in the performance sport segment with a score of 789, followed by Goodyear with a score of 761. The segment average is 731.

Michelin ranks highest in the truck/utility segment with a score of 771. Bridgestone ranks second (737) and Hankook ranks third (712). The segment average is 711.

The 2021 U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 26,131 owners of 2018 and 2019 model-year vehicles and was fielded from October through December 2020.

