Entrust Appoints SYNNEX Corporation to Meet Data Protection and Encryption Needs Across North America

Rapid multi-cloud adoption drives deployment of data protection solutions

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entrust, a global leader in trusted identity, payments and data protection, has announced a master distributor agreement with SYNNEX Corporation, a leading provider of distribution, systems design, and integration services for the technology industry, to offer its comprehensive range of Entrust nShield® hardware security modules (HSMs) and cybersecurity solutions to customers across the United States and Canada.

This North America distribution agreement with SYNNEX provides its resellers with Entrust nShield HSMs to protect customer data and secure emerging technologies such as cloud, IoT, blockchain, and digital payments. This empowers customers to optimize security and protection for their business-critical information and applications and help meet data protection regulations and mandates.

Whether deployed on premises or as-a-Service, Entrust nShield HSMs are among the highest-performing, most secure and easy-to-integrate HSM solutions available, facilitating regulatory compliance and delivering the highest levels of data and application security for enterprise, financial and government organizations. The purpose-built hardware devices are designed to generate, safeguard and manage cryptographic keys on behalf of applications.

SYNNEX will benefit from Entrust partnerships with industry leading technology vendors, which will allow SYNNEX to offer customers fully integrated, pre-defined security solutions that combine nShield HSMs with CyberArk, F5, Microsoft and Palo Alto solutions. These robust information security solutions are available from a single source, quick and easy to deploy, saving both time and money.

“We are pleased to expand our security portfolio with Entrust nShield HSMs,” said Reyna Thompson, Senior Vice President, Product Management, SYNNEX. “SYNNEX’s wide partner network with expertise and knowledge of the cybersecurity landscape together with Entrust data protection and application security capabilities offer an excellent combination that benefits our customers. We are delighted to be expanding our partnership with Entrust and look forward to a continued close working relationship and increased footprint for the Entrust product line throughout North America.”

“Cyberattacks, data protection regulations such as the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), along with increased cloud and IoT adoption, have put data protection at the forefront of customers’ security strategy,” said Scott Kemish, Vice President Global Channel Sales, Data Protection Solutions, Entrust. “With our commitment to a channel-first model and our partnership with SYNNEX we can significantly expand the reach of Entrust data protection and cybersecurity solutions across North America and help address this ever changing threat landscape.”

About Entrust Corporation

Entrust keeps the world moving safely by enabling trusted identities, payments and data protection. Today more than ever, people demand seamless, secure experiences, whether they’re crossing borders, making a purchase, accessing e-government services or logging into corporate networks. Entrust offers an unmatched breadth of digital security and credential issuance solutions at the very heart of all these interactions. With more than 2,500 colleagues, a network of global partners, and customers in over 150 countries, it’s no wonder the world’s most entrusted organizations trust us. For more information, visit www.entrust.com.

About SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

