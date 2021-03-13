Findit, Inc. Builds Out ClassWorx Website for Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2021 / Findit, Inc., a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT), owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking platform that provides tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, resulting in indexing in search engines, was selected to build out the ClassWorx website for Chill N Out Cryotherapy (OTC PINK:CHNO)

Findit, Inc.’s President and CEO is Raymond Firth, along with Board member Thomas Powers, who also are the President and Board of Directors of Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc., selected Findit, Inc. to build out the ClassWorx.com website, which is owned and operated by Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. The related party transaction was for one million restricted common shares of Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO). Classworx.com is a virtual online directory for instructors, teachers, performers and any individuals or groups that want host events, meetings, or classes virtually via Zoom. The meetings can be for a fee or free of charge, which is determined by the host. ClassWorx is a directory listing service for members to create a profile and upload their class and or event schedule.

Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. announced this past Friday that the company has changed its name in the state of Delaware to ClassWorx, Inc. and will now apply for the name change and new ticker symbol with FINRA. Findit was selected by Classworx to build out the website due to the same management team and selected to accept shares in lieu of cash due to ClassWorx’s potential growth with Virtual learning and events growing globally.

About Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. named change to ClassWorx, Inc.

Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHNO), a Delaware Corporation, which has changed its name to ClassWorx, Inc., owns and operates the website ClassWorx.com. Chill N Out Cryotherapy, Inc. trades on the OTC Pinks stock symbol CHNO. ClassWorx provides an internet-based, global network-directory of people offering Virtual classes or events utilizing video conferencing to remotely deliver individual or group instruction in a broad range of disciplines (“virtual classes”). The Company is based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area spans a global outreach through the worldwide web.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com, which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share, and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc. is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

