Five Companies Offering Field Service Management Application Named IDC Innovators

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IDCInnovators–International Data Corporation (IDC) today published an IDC Innovators report profiling five companies that deliver products and offerings to support field service workforce management across manufacturing and service industries. The five companies are: Dispatch, FLS – FAST, LEAN, SMART, FieldAware, Field Squared, and Zinier.

IDC Manufacturing Insights defines field service management as the set of activities or processes necessary to resolve equipment, product, or customer issues in the field, which include work order management, scheduling optimization, route optimization, fleet management, workforce management, and contractor management, among other capabilities.

Historically driven by the need to meet a service level agreement (SLA), the field service management market is rapidly evolving as manufacturers and service organizations strive to deliver enhanced customer experiences via the field service team and work order completion. To deliver enhanced customer experiences, organizations need to have real-time visibility into asset, equipment, and product performance while also being able to integrate that data in dynamic scheduling tools to ensure service can be delivered and completed proactively if not predictively prior to failure. This can be an enormous challenge for organizations that still rely on manual or paper-based processes in field service.

“Manufacturers and service organizations are well on their way to transforming the field service operation from reacting to service issues to one in which resolution can be delivered proactively, predictively, and at times remotely,” said Aly Pinder, program director, IDC’s Service Innovation and Connected Products research. “This transformation demands an accelerated investment in tools and capabilities that can provide the field service team with real-time insights and knowledge to support customers. Innovative technology vendors will be needed to take manufacturers from largely home-grown solutions to more advanced scalable tools.”

The report, IDC Innovators: Field Service Management Applications in Manufacturing, 2021 (IDC #US45617620), features five companies with products and offerings to support remote, contact-less, autonomous, and integrated field service than can be integrated into an enterprise digital structure. The five field service management companies are:

Dispatch is a purpose-built platform for home service enterprises that manage networks of third-party technicians or independent dealers and integrates data from a variety of sources to enable “service intelligence”.

FLS – FAST, LEAN, SMART is an on-premise or SaaS application that supports real-time schedule optimization for the field team by integrating scheduling, route planning, simulation, mobility, and dispatch.

FieldAware provides a field service management application with advanced service management capabilities that incorporate service data with other enterprise applications to create an end-to-end service lifecycle and customer experience.

Field Squared is a best-of-breed platform that provides a flexible and configurable deployment model to support field service management, enterprise asset management (EAM), and mobile workforce management.

Zinier is a cloud-based platform with a workflow driven architecture that utilizes artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation to fully automate the field service work order management process.

About IDC Innovators

IDC Innovators reports present a set of vendors – under $100 million in revenue at time of selection – chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer an innovative new technology, a groundbreaking approach to an existing issue, and/or an interesting new business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation of all companies in a segment or a comparative ranking of the companies. Vendors in the process of being acquired by a larger company may be included in the report provided the acquisition is not finalized at the time of publication of the report. Vendors funded by venture capital firms may also be included in the report even if the venture capital firm has a financial stake in the vendor’s company. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.

For more information about IDC Innovators research, please contact Karen Moser at kmoser@idc.com.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries. IDC’s analysis and insight helps IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of International Data Group (IDG), the world’s leading tech media, data and marketing services company. To learn more about IDC, please visit www.idc.com. Follow IDC on Twitter at @IDC and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the IDC Blog for industry news and insights: http://bit.ly/IDCBlog_Subscribe.

Contacts

Michael Shirer



press@idc.com

508-935-4200