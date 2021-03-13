Fourshore Partners Announces Acquisition of Genesis Capital Finance

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fourshore Partners (“Fourshore”) announced today its acquisition of a majority stake in Genesis Capital Finance (“Genesis,” “GCF”), a specialty finance company that provides commercial loans to independent owner operators in the long-haul trucking industry.

Established in 2011, Genesis Capital Finance has developed a reputation for innovative, flexible solutions, even in difficult financing situations, which makes it the go-to source for all truck-related loans. GCF prides itself for giving fast, personalized service to all customers, regardless of credit history. GCF usually provides pre-qualification for a loan within a matter of hours and funds loans within a business day.

“We are very excited to partner up with the team at Fourshore. The partnership fuels growth at Genesis Capital Finance and ensures that we can continue to fulfill our channel partners’ expectations the way they have become accustomed to,” said Hugo Beltran, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Genesis Capital Finance.

Pedro Freyre, Partner at Fourshore, said that “we continue to see attractive investment opportunities in the specialty finance space and this one allows us to partner with high-quality management in a subsector that we particularly like at this point of the economic cycle.”

The transaction was led by Jose Costa, Pedro Freyre, and Milos Milosevic at Fourshore Partners. Alvarez & Diaz-Silveira LLP served as legal counsel to Fourshore Partners. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Genesis Capital Finance

Genesis Capital Finance is a nationwide commercial lender focused on serving the owner operators who need financing to purchase a truck. Led by industry veterans, Genesis understands the trucking business and has access to resources that allow it to offer competitive truck loans that others cannot. GCF’s approach is straightforward and designed to help business owners succeed.

https://genesiscapitalfinance.com/

About Fourshore Partners

Fourshore Partners is a Miami-based private equity firm that focuses on lower middle market buyouts in the U.S. and Caribbean. Fourshore targets companies generating between $2m and $15m of EBITDA with enterprise values between $10m and $75m.

https://fourshorecapital.com/private-equity

