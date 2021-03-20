GlobeX Data Secures 1.25 Million Canadian Dollars in Financing Commitments

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 19 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)(FRA:GDT) (“GlobeX” or the “Company”), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased announce that it has secured firm commitments of CA$1.25 Million in equity financing in the form of Units.

Each Unit consists of one common share (a “Share”) priced at CA$0.30 per share, and one-half of one share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Full Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase a Common share at a price of $0.50 per share for a two-year term (the “Warrant Term”). The offering has been is fully subscribed and is now closed.

The proceeds of the financing will be allocated to accelerate the marketing of the Company’s Sekur encrypted email and messaging solution to the US market, and for general purposes.

The Company CEO participated in the private placement as well with subscriptions of 1,750,000 units, or almost 42% of the total offering.

The Company will issue another press release once all the regulatory filings have been submitted and will disclose all details in relations to any fees paid to third parties, if any.

GlobeX’s Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users’ data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection (“FADP”) of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.

Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked “secret official discussions.” In 2010 the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track Internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

