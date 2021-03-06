How Entrepreneur Max Yang Stays Golden in the Digital Age

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2021 / When 25-year-old entrepreneur Max Yang first launched his eCommerce jewelry business, Frosty Chainz, he set out with the goal of targeting the quotidian man. A second-generation immigrant raised in Oshkosh, WI, Yang’s core values-hard work, education and consistency-are deeply rooted in the lessons his parents taught him. Drawing from his cross-cultural identity, a passion for business, and a natural eagerness to learn, Yang uses this inspiration as fuel for success in driving his enterprises.

His company, Frosty Chainz, boasts a thoughtfully sourced yet affordable collection of luxurious necklaces, bracelets and pendants crafted to fit all types of lifestyles. This focus on eclectic appeal allows Yang to foster a demographic of inclusion in the world of fine jewelry. Initially established with minimal start-up capital, Frosty Chainz continues to generate thousands of sessions per month with its traffic remaining in the top 5% of stores launched in the same week. A bulk of Yang’s accomplishments are largely attributed to his expertise in eCommerce business branding, social media, search engine optimization (SEO), and Google Analytics.

After building Frosty Chainz from the ground up, he soon realized the significance of developing effective and sustainable brand management. Recently, he established MaxYang & Co., a digital branding agency geared towards strengthening local communities by helping businesses adapt to an ever-evolving economic environment-specifically within the context of the digital media landscape. In addition to assisting companies with building comprehensive branding plans, MaxYang & Co. also offers a diverse set of services such as ad management, SEO and digital marketing. Together with the company’s Vice President Robert Phillips, who specializes in supply chain management, MaxYang & Co’s team of professionals cultivate a welcoming, collaborative environment. His business extends these services to eCommerce businesses across the country. The agency’s branding plans are founded on the notion that trust, authenticity and strategic content all function as key components for eCommerce prosperity.

While it may not seem like it at first glance, Yang’s businesses are inextricably intertwined – Frosty Chainz and MaxYang & Co. are manifestations of his passion and hard work; it’s where accessible style and e-branding education intersect. Undoubtedly, Yang is an entrepreneur who continues to push boundaries while, at the same time, assisting other companies in unlocking their digital potential.

