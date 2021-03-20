Inaugural Lorne Leibel Scholarship Awarded to Student Sarthak Dhingra

The Lorne Leibel Scholarship awards a Canadian student who is studying at an accredited post-secondary institution with a prize of $7,000 (CAD) to pursue their academic goals.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2021 / Lorne Leibel, the President of industry-leading home builder Canada Homes, proudly announced today that the winner of the inaugural Lorne Leibel Scholarship is Mississauga, Ontario student Sarthak Dhingra.

Launched in 2020 by Lorne Leibel, who the head of Canada Homes, as well as a former member of Canada’s Olympic Team and world champion powerboat racer, the Lorne Leibel Scholarship awards a Canadian student who is studying at an accredited post-secondary institution with a prize of $7,000 (CAD) to pursue their academic goals.

In addition to providing proof of enrollment, applicants were also required to submit an original 750-word essay about their education and career aspirations, and which highlighted how they would spend the $7,000 prize. The original application deadline was November 15, 2020. However, due to overwhelming interest from post-secondary students across Canada, the deadline was extended to December 15, 2020.

In his award-winning essay, Sarthak Dhingra described how his fascination with technology started when he was 12 years old and assembled his very first personal computer. Since then, he has immersed himself in learning about everything from electric vehicles to supercomputers. After earning his Advanced Diploma in Computer Systems Technology – Systems Analyst, Computer Science with a GPA of 3.86/4.00, Sarthak now aims to pursue his master’s degree in Computer Science. “AI technology has made significant progress in the last decade, but we still have not widely implemented AI Neural network and other AI models in the renewable sector,” shared Sarthak. “I believe that if these two can be made to work hand-in-hand, then we will be able to reduce the usage of fossil fuels; hence reducing the world’s carbon footprint…Being from a middle-class family, it’s really hard for my parents to pay for the specialized education that is required to achieve my ambitions, therefore I am also working part-time so that I can accumulate funds for my future study. I strongly believe that if you are determined enough to achieve your life goals, then there is no power in the world that can stop you from accomplishing them.”

Commented Lorne Leibel: “It was incredibly inspiring to receive so many powerful and authentic applications from students across Canada who will lead us tomorrow. As difficult as things have been in the recent past, I am very encouraged and excited about the future for Canada and Canadians.”

Continued Lorne Leibel: “I heartily congratulate Sarthak on winning the scholarship. He clearly understands that hard work and dedication must go together to achieve great things, and in order to make a positive and lasting contribution. I wish him all of the best in his academic and professional pursuits, and I will be watching his development with interest.”

Details on the 2021 Lorne Leibel Scholarship are currently in development, and will be published on the Scholarship’s website at https://lorneleibelscholarships.com.

About Lorne Leibel

Over the past 40 years, Lorne Leibel has successfully balanced his home building business with his athletic career. As a former Canadian Olympic team member, world champion powerboat racer, and vintage race car driver, Lorne’s high performance is fueled by his innate desire to succeed.

Lorne is fully committed to his home building business, Canada Homes, which is unrivalled for its affordability. He attributes much of his success to his athletic career, where he learned the importance of both hard work and dedication. Lorne values excellence and firmly believes in always putting your best foot forward.

