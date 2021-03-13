KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Carlyle US CLO 2021-3S, Ltd.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes issued by Carlyle US CLO 2021-3S, Ltd. (Carlyle 2021-3S), a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) back by a diversified portfolio of broadly syndicated corporate loans.

Carlyle 2021-3S is managed by Carlyle US CLO 2021-3S, LLC (Carlyle 2021-3S or the collateral manager) and will have a five-year reinvestment period. The legal final maturity is on April 15, 2034. The ratings reflect initial credit enhancement levels, excess spread, and coverage tests including overcollateralization ratio and interest coverage tests.

The collateral in Carlyle 2021-3S will mainly consist of broadly syndicated leveraged loans issued by corporate obligors diversified across sectors. The total portfolio par amount is $500 million with exposure to 303 obligors. The obligors in the portfolio have a K-WARF of 2411, which represents a weighted average portfolio credit assessment of approximately B. Due to the economic fallout from COVID-19, there may be pressure on overall portfolio credit quality. As such, the portfolio’s K-WARF may increase in the near term. KBRA considered the impact of potential credit migration.

Carlyle CLO Management L.L.C. is a CLO manager within the liquid credit platform of Carlyle Global Credit, which has $56 billion in global credit assets under management, including approximately $27.9 billion across 32 U.S. CLOs as of December 2020. The senior management team and investment committee have extensive industry experience.

The preliminary rating on the Class A-1 Notes considers the timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal by the applicable stated maturity date, while the preliminary ratings on the Class C and D Notes consider the ultimate payment of interest and principal.

KBRA analyzed the transaction using Structured Credit Global Rating Methodology and the Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

