KBRA Releases ESG Management Questionnaire for Midstream Energy Companies

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a sample questionnaire based on its recently published Midstream Energy Companies and ESG Risk Management report, which explains how environmental, social, and governance factors could impact Midstream Energy companies.

KBRA has many conversations with management as part of its due diligence process. A portion of these discussions have increasingly focused on how management plans for and manages ESG-related risks and opportunities. In response to investor inquires, KBRA thought it would be helpful to provide examples of some questions that may be raised throughout this process.

Click here to view the questionnaire.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

