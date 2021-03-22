Komodo Health Secures $220M in Funding Led by Tiger Global

Series E Round Underscores Komodo’s Growing Market Impact as Enterprise Healthcare and Life Sciences Platform

SAN FRANCISCO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Komodo Health today announced a $220 million Series E funding round led by Tiger Global Management and joined by Casdin Capital. Existing investors ICONIQ Growth, Andreessen Horowitz, and SVB Capital also joined the round. The investment underscores Komodo Heath’s rapidly growing role as a foundational enterprise technology platform helping to drive digital transformation across the healthcare industry.

The additional funding will allow Komodo Health to accelerate investment in its enterprise technology platform, application suite, and core data assets. Komodo Health has created a standard for real-world data and analytics by pairing the industry’s most complete view of patient encounters with enterprise cloud technologies that connect the dots between individual patient journeys and large-scale health outcomes. Together, this combination of robust clinical insights and the ability to infuse them into enterprise workflows is helping the world’s leading life sciences companies, health plans, and patient advocacy groups close gaps in care, address unmet patient needs, improve engagement, and ultimately help drive novel therapies into the market.

“This investment reaffirms our patient-centric approach to understanding every interaction with the healthcare system and building a flexible analytics platform based on that foundation,” said Arif Nathoo, MD, co-founder and CEO, Komodo Health. “As digital adoption continues to accelerate rapidly and new sources of healthcare insights proliferate, Komodo enables the enterprise to address unmet needs of patients while reducing disparities in care.”

“Komodo Health’s track record of growth speaks to their success in driving transformational changes that win in the market,” said John Curtius, partner, Tiger Global. “We expect that growth to accelerate as the company introduces simplicity and intelligence in an enterprise platform that is built for scale and impact.”

“We had a vision seven years ago that integrating robust data with software solutions was the way forward for healthcare at a time when no one was doing this,” said Web Sun, co-founder and president, Komodo Health. “Komodo’s Healthcare Map is now the deepest, most representative, and most powerful engine of healthcare intelligence, and as we build for the future, we are humbled to add Tiger Global and Casdin Capital to the list of premier investors backing us in our relentless effort to further extend our seven-year lead.”

“As long-time investors in the intersection of Life Sciences and next-generation technologies, it was quickly clear to us the scale advantage and impact potential of Komodo Health,” said Eli Casdin, founder, Casdin Capital. “They are already far ahead of legacy aggregators and increasingly becoming a leading partner in helping accelerate top pharma and emerging biotechnology companies’ novel therapies to market. We’re thrilled to partner with their outstanding leadership team and help bring their vision to life.”

Founded in 2014, Komodo Health’s mission is to reduce the global burden of disease. The company’s Healthcare Map™ is the foundation of its enterprise technology platform. The industry’s largest and most complete record of de-identified, real-world patient insights, the Healthcare Map™ uses artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics to track encounters with the healthcare system for over 325 million patients. Drawing from across the healthcare system, Komodo’s Healthcare Map™ is the only system of insight of its kind to provide a longitudinal view of the patient journey at scale.

Earlier this year, Komodo announced its strategic acquisition of Mavens — a pioneer in cloud computing for the life sciences industry — as well as its Series D funding led by ICONIQ Growth. Komodo was also named the 2020 Company of the Year for Real-World Evidence in Healthcare by Frost & Sullivan.

