Kroll Expands Cyber Risk Offering With Acquisition of Redscan

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kroll, the world’s premier provider of services and digital products related to governance, risk and transparency, today announced that it has acquired Redscan, an award-winning cyber security services provider based in the United Kingdom. With the addition of Redscan and its extended detection and response (XDR) enabled security operations center (SOC) platform, Kroll expands its Kroll Responder capabilities to support a wider array of cloud and on-premise telemetry sources.

Redscan will join Kroll under the leadership of Andrew Beckett, Managing Director and Head of the EMEA Cyber Risk practice, and Marc Brawner, Managing Director and Global Head of Managed Services. Redscan’s CEO Mike Fenton, COO Gubi Singh and CTO Mark Nicholls will stay with the firm, playing key roles to drive growth for the combined Cyber Risk team globally.

Redscan has been recognized for its high-quality services, including its proprietary cloud native MDR solution which correlates events and intelligence from an array of leading telemetry sources including those from VMWare Carbon Black, Crowdstrike, AlienVault and LogRhythm, plus cloud providers such as AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft. Additionally, the company provides bespoke assessment services including CREST-accredited penetration testing, red teaming and vulnerability scanning.

Jason Smolanoff, Managing Director and Global Leader of Cyber Risk at Kroll, said, “Detecting and responding to cyber threats can be an overwhelming challenge for any size company—most lack adequate tools, skills and staff to quickly triage and confidently respond. We’ve built Kroll Responder to instantly augment their capability with elite investigators and threat intelligence, and the Redscan acquisition will enable us to become even more efficient and ingest a wider variety of data sources to deliver even greater visibility and assurance.”

Redscan’s UK-based team and SOC further enhance Kroll’s existing managed security offerings in the EU, providing opportunities for expanded compliance with GDPR. With Redscan, Kroll will enhance its ability to incorporate frontline threat intelligence from handling over 2,700 cyber security incidents per year to monitor, hunt and remediate incidents on behalf of Kroll Responder clients. As part of Kroll, the Redscan team will receive robust support to accelerate their technology roadmap and refine their detection engine with Kroll’s frontline threat intelligence.

Mike Fenton added, “Merging Redscan’s innovative culture and leading managed security services with Kroll’s unparalleled incident response experience and end-to-end cyber risk management capabilities allows us to provide a unique global offering. This combination will build fantastic value for our clients, who will benefit from a global team of world-class seasoned experts monitoring their environments and an expanded platform to grow our proprietary technology capabilities.”

Jacob Silverman, CEO of Kroll, said, “The acquisition of Redscan perfectly complements the new chapter we have entered under our Kroll brand, reinforcing our commitment to supporting our clients’ most complex challenges. Together, our professionals will harness the power of technology and their deep expertise to provide clarity and cyber resilience for clients, solidifying our position at the forefront of cyber security solutions. I look forward to building on this mandate with our expanded, global Cyber Risk team.”

In addition to the acquisition, Cyber Risk will now become its own business unit, with Jason Smolanoff, Global Head of Cyber Risk, reporting directly to Silverman.

With the acquisition of Redscan, Kroll’s Cyber Risk team includes over 450 professionals in 17 countries worldwide. For more information on Kroll’s Cyber Risk capabilities and Kroll Responder, click here.

Kroll is the world’s premier provider of services and digital products related to governance, risk and transparency. We work with clients across diverse sectors in the areas of valuation, expert services, investigations, cyber security, corporate finance, restructuring, legal and business solutions, data analytics and regulatory compliance. Our firm has nearly 5,000 professionals in 30 countries and territories around the world. For more information, visit www.kroll.com.

