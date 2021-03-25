LAVA Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and PHILADELPHIA, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LAVA Therapeutics B.V. (Nasdaq: LVTX), a biotechnology company focused on applying its expertise in bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers to transform cancer therapy, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,700,000 common shares at a public offering price of $15.00 per share. In addition, LAVA has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,005,000 common shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares are being offered by LAVA. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on March 25, 2021 under the ticker symbol “LVTX.”

Gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by LAVA, are expected to be $100.5 million. The offering is expected to close on March 29, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and SVB Leerink are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Kempen & Co is acting as lead manager for the offering.

The registration statement relating to these securities became effective on March 24, 2021. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus_eqfi@jpmchase.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at prospectus_department@Jefferies.com; or SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

