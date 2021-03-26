Natalie Cahoone Recognized in WBJ’s “Women Who Lead” Series

Natalie Cahoone honored for leadership in Wichita Business Journal

WICHITA, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) (“CURO”), a market leader in providing credit to non-prime consumers, celebrates Natalie Cahoone, CPA and Senior Corporate Accounting Manager. Cahoone was selected for the Women Who Lead — Financial Services Award by the Wichita Business Journal.

Since 2019, the Wichita Business Journal has honored women leaders and mentors across all industries who regularly and unselfishly help others with guidance and learning. Besides Financial Services, other award categories in the series have included Major Companies, Public Services, Technology, and Real Estate & Construction, among others.

The CURO community is thrilled Cahoone was honored with the award. Chief Accounting Officer David Strano says that “Natalie sets high expectations for herself and her team. In doing so, she brings an outstanding leadership presence to our organization. She’s detailed, thorough, and innovative.”

For the past eight years, Cahoone has driven positive change behind the scenes, while often giving credit to her teams and elsewhere in the Company.

As a leader, Cahoone invests in each of her team members and fosters their growth as employees, leaders, and individuals. Her motto is “Teamwork Over Hierarchy.” She feels that collaborating and being open to the ideas and suggestions of others ultimately means stronger solutions and better results.

With a positive demeanor, calm presence, and can-do attitude, Cahoone has helped improve and streamline CURO’s accounting processes from Corporate Accounts Payable to Fixed Asset and Lease Accounting and beyond. Most recently, she has stepped up to help implement relief packages offered to Customers in light of the COVID-19 pandemic’s financial impacts.

In addition to her many contributions to CURO, Cahoone is also very involved in impacting our community. She volunteers for Junior Achievement each year, serves on the committee that organizes CURO’s involvement in the annual Wichita Corporate Challenge, and is a board member on the Kansas Society of CPAs. Her generous service is greatly appreciated by everyone around her.

“Natalie’s leadership style is a wonderful example of Leading with Humility, which is a core company value,” said Don Gayhardt, Chief Executive Officer. “She is approachable, patient, motivated, dependable, and determined. She truly deserves this award, and we are all more than proud to celebrate her as a Woman Who Leads in the Wichita Business Journal.”

The Wichita Business Journal will profile honorees for the Women Who Lead— Financial Services Award in their March 26 issue.

ABOUT CURO

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) serves the evolving needs of the financial consumer. In 1997, the Company was founded in Riverside, California by three Wichita, Kansas childhood friends to meet the growing consumer need for short-term loans. Their success led to opening stores across the United States, later expanding to offer online loans and financial services in the United States and Canada and now broadening into a full-spectrum consumer lender through the point-of-sale / buy-now-pay-later channel. CURO combines its market expertise with a fully integrated technology platforms, an omni-channel approach and advanced credit decisioning to provide an array of credit products across all mediums. CURO operates under a number of brands including Speedy Cash®, Rapid Cash®, Cash Money®, LendDirect®, Flexiti®, Avío Credit®, Opt+® and Revolve Finance®.

