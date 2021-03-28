New to the Street Broadcasts Today on Bloomberg 6pm EST Featuring Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Winston Gold

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2021 / New to The Street with host Jane King airs on Bloomberg today 6PM EST. The show will feature Tonix Pharmaceuticals with Dr. Seth Lederman, CEO and President. Doctor Seth discusses with Jane the ongoing development of TNX-1800 and the positive results after vaccination of non-human primates.

Winston Gold with CEO Murray Nye and Executive Chairman Joseph Carrabba discuss underground stope development. They also are increasing from the current 90 to 120 tons per day. Murray also goes on talking about getting the mill up to that rate. Joseph updates on the mill and equipment upgrades including a new wilfley table and expanding to 7 days a week with a night shift. Joseph also talks about finalizing the contracts for the upcoming sale of gold, silver and copper.

Ben Kaplan CEO of Ehave Inc. talks about digitizing health records and how Ehave is using blockchain and smart contracts to protect and award consumers for their data.

Zynecoin the first decentralized ledger to support African entrepreneurs discusses with anchor Ana Berry.

