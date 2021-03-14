Nutrition City Online to Offer Delta-8, a Cannabis Product Legal Under Federal Law

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2021 / Nutrition City Online, a leading online retailer of vitamins and specialty supplements, now offers Delta-8 products online and at retail stores in Minnesota. These products are federally legal and available for shipment to all states that have not explicitly banned them. States that do not allow recreational or medical cannabis products may still allow Delta-8 products.

As a compound derived from hemp, Delta-8 THC or “THC 8” does not fall under federal guidelines for marijuana and THC. The 2018 Farm Bill legalized most hemp products, paving the way for Delta-8 products. These products are closely related to THC 9, the primary psychoactive ingredient in traditional cannabis products, and produce a similar medicinal and recreational experience.

Users describe the effects of Delta-8 as relaxing and with fewer negative side-effects, like anxiety and confusion, than traditional cannabis products. The calming “high” has been lauded by users as beneficial in reducing symptoms of PTSD, anxiety, and insomnia, while others simply enjoy the relaxation these products can produce.

Nutrition City Online offers a wide-variety of quality Delta-8 products, including edibles, flowers, oils, tinctures, and topicals. Flowers and oils are sourced from Colorado and Nutrition City offers the strongest tinctures available, up to 500mg/oz. They pride themselves on offering the highest quality products locally available to the Minneapolis area. They also offer free samples in-store so that their clients can ensure that the products work well.

Consumers from areas outside of the Minneapolis St. Paul region can order Delta-8 products through the Nutrition City Online store for shipment throughout the continental United States.

