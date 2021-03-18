Perfect Water Technologies, Inc. Relocates Its Operations to Brand New Purpose-Built Facility:

21575 N 11th Place



PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#USA–Perfect Water Technologies, Inc., a leading innovator of water purification products, makes the move to its new purpose-built operational facility. Built from the ground up, the new building houses sales, technical, and manufacturing teams under one roof.

Established in 2002, Perfect Water Technologies continues to provide quality drinking water filtration products to serve its residential, commercial, and municipal customers by offering a diverse range of products and services. Maker of the Home Master brand, Perfect Water Technologies, Inc. had its eyes set on growth, integration, new technology R&D and business development.

Previous operations were carried out of a centrally located facility in Scottsdale Arizona. The flex-office space was functional, in close proximity the city center, and offered ample room for years. Yet, with three office suites rented, overflowing onsite storage, warehouse busting at the seams, and an ever-expanding team, CEO Jon Sigona saw the need for a new business solution.

“In 2018 when we conceived the idea, we had a history of steady growth, a strong future outlook and an improving real estate market. History has borne out our vision as we now have a home with room to grow in an efficient and orderly manner. Also, being located next to a beautiful mountain preserve is a unique and wonderful benefit for the team,“ said Jon Sigona.

The new facility contains over a dozen sound insulated private offices and a customer warehouse designed with current manufacturing and safety processes in mind. The unique location abuts preserve land with pristine mountain views and cool breezes as weather rolls off of the mountains.

North 11th Place will support Perfect Water Technologies, Inc. continual growth for years to come!

