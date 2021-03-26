Philip Pucciarelli to Join Perella Weinberg Partners as Partner

Experienced Addition Further Strengthens Healthcare Advisory Practice

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perella Weinberg Partners (“PWP”) announced today that Philip Pucciarelli will be joining the Firm as Partner in mid-April. Based in New York, Mr. Pucciarelli will provide strategic and financial advice to clients in the healthcare sector.

Mr. Pucciarelli has extensive experience in the healthcare sector with a particular focus on Healthcare Services. With broad Corporate and Financial Sponsor relationships, Mr. Pucciarelli will help PWP establish a key vertical within its healthcare franchise. He joins PWP from Deutsche Bank, where he served as Managing Director and Global Head of Healthcare Investment Banking. Prior to that, he was a Managing Director, Head of Healthcare Services at the Bank of Montreal from 2014 to 2017. From 2002 to 2014, Mr. Pucciarelli was a key member of the Healthcare Services team at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and before that, at its predecessor firm Banc of America Securities. He began his career at Salomon Smith Barney. Mr. Pucciarelli graduated from New York University’s Stern Undergraduate College with a B.S. in Finance.

“ We are delighted that Phil will be joining the firm,” said Peter Weinberg, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PWP. “ With more than two decades of healthcare investment banking experience at some of the world’s leading firms, he will further bolster our healthcare advisory practice where we have been systematically investing into all key verticals over the past few years. Phil is highly complementary to our existing partner group and contributes deep expertise in a critical growth area for the firm.”

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, institutions and governments. The firm advises clients across a range of the most active industry sectors and international markets. With more than 550 employees, Perella Weinberg Partners maintains offices in New York, Houston, London, Calgary, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Paris, Munich, and San Francisco. For more information on Perella Weinberg Partners, please visit: http://www.pwpartners.com.

