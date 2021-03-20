Phobio LLC: Credit Given Where It’s Due

Phobio LLC, the Trusted Trade-In

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2021 / A word to the wise from Phobio LLC: Not all devices are created equally. Imagine it, this won’t be difficult because it is a fairly common occurrence. Whether it is a phone or a tablet, it is inevitable that a better model will come out. Everyone wants the latest and greatest, but it is difficult to keep up with the breakneck pace of technological innovation. This is such a pronounced phenomenon in fact, that it has a name, Moore’s Law. Moore’s law is a principle first observed by Gordon Moore, known for being the co-founder of Fairchild Semiconductor. Moore would also eventually go on to be the co-founder and CEO of Intel. In 1965, Moore predicted that the number of components in integrated circuits would double every year, and that this phenomenon would occur for at least another decade. By 1975, Moore revised his formula, stating that the components would double every 2 years. Since 1975, over 45 years later, processing power has followed this formula to the letter and further still, no one is sure when it will no longer be applicable.

In short, keeping up financially with technological innovation can be tough, something Phobio LLC co-founder Stephen Wakeling took notice of. Stephen saw the desire and demand for the new models, but many people were struggling to make ends meet, being content to settle with their own outdated phones and tablets. Stephen also noticed that every time a new product came out, the old ones were simply unused, or became e-waste in a landfill. That is when the eureka moment hit Stephen; he could put the old models to work to help bridge the gap for people to get new models, and the companies manufacturing these new models could do so by recycling the old ones. Thus, the concept of the trade-in was born, along with Phobio LLC.

Working Harder and Smarter

One of the things that makes Phobio LLC stand out from the competition is its obsession with creating great and simple customer experiences. Communication and cooperation are essential components to a healthy corporate infrastructure and customer relations. Phobio LLC helps retail partners streamline the trade-in process, greasing the wheels of the industry and saving everyone a lot of heartache, money, and the most precious resource of all, time. Phobio has had years of tinkering with this process to turn it into the seamless slipstream that it is today. This proprietary process is not being done with as much dedication anywhere else.

The simple truth is that there are few more willing to put in the work, or who have the same level of passion, integrity, and intelligence to get the most out of your trade-in. This is because at Phobio, we believe in simple inherent truth, that credit should always be given where it’s due.

