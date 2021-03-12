PPB Capital Partners Hires Thomas Anderson as President

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PPB Capital Partners (“PPB or “the Firm”), a provider of alternative investment solutions and streamlined processing for wealth advisors, is pleased to welcome industry leader Thomas R. Anderson to the team effective March 1, 2021.

Anderson will serve as President of PPB and will be responsible for implementing and executing PPB’s growth strategy. He will lead the sales and advisor relations teams, guide product development initiatives and ensure the firm continues to provide industry-leading, white-glove service to its wealth advisors and partners.

The title and role of president were previously held by Brendan Lake, PPB’s founder and current CEO. The change will allow Lake to dedicate a greater amount of time and focus on PPB’s broader strategic initiatives.

“PPB experienced significant growth in 2019 and 2020 and we are excited to bring industry veterans like Tom on to the team. I’m sure that we will benefit from Tom’s expertise and ability to execute. Our mission to simplify and streamline the often-onerous process of investing in alternatives continues to resonate with the wealth advisor community,” said Lake. “After reviewing the results of our most recent survey, 98% of wealth advisors said they plan to increase or maintain their clients’ allocation to alternatives. There is clear demand for customized, private-label alternative fund solutions. Tom’s leadership and experience will further enhance our ability to make it easier for wealth advisors nationally to design and build these products.”

Prior to joining PPB, Anderson was the Managing Director, Intermediary Distribution for Manning & Napier Advisors for 11 years. In this role he led the firm's sales and servicing efforts across multiple financial intermediary channels including; advisory firms, private banks, mutual fund and insurance companies, multi-family offices, and

“Tom’s career spans more than 25 years, the majority of which he worked alongside institutional clients. His joining further demonstrates our dedication to supporting the wealth advisor community,” added Lake.

Anderson earned his BA in Economics and Political Science from Dickinson College and his MBA in Finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

