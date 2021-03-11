REE Automotive Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 in Connection With Its Proposed Business Combination with 10x Capital Venture Acquisition Corp.

NEW YORK & TEL-AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–REE Automotive (REE), a leader in e-Mobility, which recently announced its merger with 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VCVC)(“10x SPAC”), today announced that the Company has filed with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a registration statement on Form F-4 (the “Registration Statement”), which contains a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus, in connection with the previously announced proposed business combination. While the Registration Statement has not yet become effective and the information contained therein is subject to change, it provides important information about REE and 10x SPAC, as well as the proposed business combination.

In February 2021, 10x Capital Venture Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) formed by 10x Capital, entered into a merger agreement with REE Automotive, whereby the newly combined company will be listed on the NASDAQ under the new ticker symbol “REE” at closing. Completion of the transaction, expected in the second quarter of 2021, is subject to approval by REE’s shareholders, satisfaction or waiver of the closing conditions identified in the merger agreement, the Registration Statement being declared effective by the SEC, and other customary closing conditions.

Pursuant to the merger and following the share exchanges, the combined company is expected to receive approximately $500 million in gross cash proceeds from a combination of US $201 million in cash held in 10X SPAC’s trust account, assuming no public shareholders exercise their redemption rights at closing, and $300 million from a fully committed PIPE with participation from long-term strategic investors including Koch Strategic Platforms, Mahindra & Mahindra and Magna International. As a result of outsized demand, the PIPE offering was meaningfully oversubscribed and upsized. All existing shareholders and investors will continue to hold their equity ownership, including Mitsubishi Corporation, American Axle, and Musashi Seimitsu Industry. Net cash from the transaction will be used to fund growth of the combined company. Current REE shareholders will remain the majority owners of the combined company at closing.

REE offers a highly differentiated, extensively patented solution, which demonstrates clear competitive advantages over competing electric vehicle drivetrain, platform and by-wire solutions, including conventional “skateboards” and in-wheel/hub motor technology. REEplatforms are fully flat, modular and are intended to be capable of carrying more passengers, cargo and batteries compared to traditional platform builds of both internal combustion engine vehicles and conventional electric vehicles. REE’s smaller footprint and lower center of gravity will yield more volumetric efficiency and lower step-in heights. Furthermore, REE-based vehicles are expected to significantly improve key fleet operator metrics such as total cost of ownership and service uptime given the ability for rapid repair or replacement of REEcorners. REE’s platforms are designed to be agnostic as to vehicle size and design, power-source and driving mode (human or autonomous). REEcorner technology is expected to enable new platforms and designs to be adopted at lower costs and with faster development times than conventional electric vehicle skateboards. Unlike in-wheel motor systems, the motors in REEcorners are fully sprung masses and are designed for increased reliability, safety, durability and serviceability. These meaningful attributes of REE are clearly evidenced and recognized by the strategic partnerships, investments and MOUs that the company has made progress on to date with significant industry players including Mitsubishi and Mahindra.

About REE Automotive

REE is an automotive technology leader creating the cornerstone for tomorrow’s zero-emission vehicles. Initially focused on commercial and MaaS markets, REE’s mission is to empower global mobility companies to build any size or shape of electric or autonomous vehicle – from class 1 through class 6 – for any application and any target market. Our revolutionary, award-winning REEcorner technology packs traditional vehicle drive components (steering, braking, suspension, powertrain and control) into the arch of the wheel, allowing for the industry’s flattest EV platform. Unrestricted by legacy thinking, REE is a truly horizontal player, with technology applicable to the widest range of target markets and applications. Fully scalable and completely modular, REE offers multiple customer benefits including complete vehicle design freedom, more space and volume with the smallest footprint, lower TCO, faster development times, ADAS compatibility, reduced maintenance and global safety standard compliance.

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with subsidiaries in the USA, the UK and Germany. REE has a unique CapEx-light manufacturing model that leverages its Tier 1 partners’ existing production lines. REE’s technology, together with their unique value proposition and commitment to excellence, positions REE to break new ground in e-Mobility. For more information visit https://www.ree.auto.

About 10X CAPITAL.

10X Capital is a venture capital and investment firm at the nexus of Wall Street with Silicon Valley, aligning institutional capital with high growth ventures. Founded in 2004 by serial entrepreneur Hans Thomas, 10X Capital invests across the capital structure, with a focus on companies using technology to disrupt major industries, including finance, healthcare, transportation and real estate. For more information visit www.10xcapital.com.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: VCVC), is 10X Capital’s Special Purpose Acquisition Company, focused on high growth technology companies, and was formed for the purpose of entering into a business combination with one or more businesses. For more information visit www.10xspac.com. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker VCVC.

