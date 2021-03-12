Smartsheet Appoints Alissa Abdullah to Board of Directors

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced that Alissa Abdullah has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

“We are pleased to welcome Alissa Abdullah to the Smartsheet board – her breadth of knowledge across enterprise IT and the public and private sectors will bring a valuable viewpoint to the table,” said Mark Mader, President and CEO of Smartsheet. “Alissa’s technical skill set and leadership experience within the cybersecurity industry support Smartsheet’s strategy in delivering an enterprise platform for dynamic work.”

Abdullah is an award-winning senior information technology and cybersecurity leader who currently serves as Deputy Chief Security Officer at Mastercard. Prior to Mastercard, she served in several executive roles including VP, Chief Information Security Officer at Xerox, Chief Information Security Officer at Stryker and Deputy Chief Information Officer for The White House during the Obama administration.

“Smartsheet’s category-leading platform drives passionate customers to innovate and achieve more across their business,” said Abdullah. “It’s an exciting time for me to be joining the company, and I look forward to assisting the executive team as they drive towards their next phase of growth.”

