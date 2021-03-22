Sony and NTT DOCOMO Control Driverless “Entertainment Vehicle” in Guam from Japan–Over 2,500km–Via Remote Driver System Deployed on 5G Network

TOKYO, Mar 22, 2021 – (JCN Newswire) – Sony Corporation and NTT DOCOMO, INC. jointly announced today that they succeed in remotely controlling Sony’s Sociable Cart (SC-1) entertainment vehicle carrying passengers in Guam from a base in Tokyo, over 2,500km away, via a 5G network.

Video of the vehicle’s perimeter was captured with Sony image sensors and sent in real time to a Sony office in Tokyo where the vehicle was driven remotely while the operator watched a monitor, taking advantage of 5G’s low latency, large capacity and extra-high-speed connectivity. The test used a 5G network provided by DOCOMO PACIFIC, INC., a wholly owned subsidiary of DOCOMO.

The SC-1’s image sensors, which exceed human vision, are mounted on the vehicle’s front, rear and sides, enabling high-resolution video of the vehicle’s entire perimeter to be viewed by the remote operator and also passengers watching an on-board monitor. The use of these ultra-high-sensitivity sensors together with high-resolution monitors allows the operator to view surroundings clearly, including at night even without using headlights.

In the emerging age of autonomous mobility, remote operation and monitoring are becoming increasingly important. The cross-border operation of vehicles is expected to enable global mobility services that benefit from personnel working in various time zones.

Sony delivers kando (emotion) and reliability by applying its “3R” (reality, real-time and remote) technologies for enhanced mobility experiences in diverse fields, including the SC-1.

DOCOMO will use knowhow obtained through this trial to enhance customer experiences in entertainment fields, including overseas travel, and to address pressing needs such as workstyle reform.

About Sony Corporation

Sony Corporation is a creative entertainment company with a solid foundation of technology. From game and network services to music, pictures, electronics, image sensors and financial services – Sony’s purpose is to fill the world with emotion through the power of creativity and technology. For more information, visit: New windowhttps://www.sony.net/.

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan’s leading mobile operator with over 80 million subscriptions, is one of the world’s foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities (“+d” partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/.

