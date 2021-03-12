Sprinklr Named a Leader in Sales Social Engagement Solutions, Q1 2021 Analyst Report

According to the report, “Sprinklr is an ideal fit for companies with large globally distributed sales forces.”

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CXM—Sprinklr, the Customer Experience Management (CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced it has been named a leader in the Forrester Research, Inc. March 2021 report, The Forrester Wave™: Sales Social Engagement Solutions, Q1 2021. The evaluation identified the eight most significant sales social engagement solution providers for B2B sales and marketing departments, with Sprinklr receiving the highest score in the current offering category.

According to the report, “Sprinklr leads by unifying marketing and sales activities on one platform. With capabilities that support listening, publishing, advertising, and embedded AI functionality to help users create network-appropriate profiles, Sprinklr meets the comprehensive needs of both marketers and sellers. The platform facilitates user collaboration across notes, queues, and tasks, and industry-specific workflows can be customized across channels, regions, and account groups.”

Sprinklr is continuously investing in research and development, recently opening up a new R&D center in Singapore which adds to Sprinklr’s existing R&D centers in the United States and India.

The report states, “[Sprinklr] has made significant R&D investments in its technology architecture to support more than 10 messaging apps, giving global sellers the flexibility to communicate in relevant regional formats.”

Comments on the news:

“We are proud to be recognized as a Leader by Forrester Research, which we believe highlights the strength of our unified Customer Experience Management platform, powered by AI,” said Pavitar Singh, Chief Technology Officer, Sprinklr. “As noted in the report, ‘…Sprinklr is an ideal fit for companies with large globally distributed sales forces.’ We believe Forrester’s evaluation validates our commitment to creating the only platform that enables every customer-facing function – including marketing, sales and customer care – to collaborate globally and deliver human experiences on the modern channels that customers use most.”

Additional resources:

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is the world’s leading Customer Experience Management (CXM) platform. We help organizations listen to customers, learn from them, and show them love across digital channels. Headquartered in New York City with 2,000+ employees globally, Sprinklr works with the world’s most valuable companies including L’Oréal, McDonald’s, Microsoft, and more than 50% of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit sprinklr.com or chat with us at @Sprinklr.

Contacts

Rachel Alvarez



Sprinklr Communications



PR@Sprinklr.com