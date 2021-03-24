Tech FP&A Leader Travis Wentling Named CFO at Codefresh

Former Reflektive and Mixpanel exec joins DevOps automation start-up

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CFO—Travis Wentling, a financial planning and analysis executive who has succeeded in securing stability and growth for start-ups, large corporations, and public companies, has been named Chief Financial Officer at Codefresh, a software leader in cloud-native DevOps.

Before joining Codefresh, Wentling served as CFO for Reflektive, provider of innovative, real-time performance management solutions for human resources leaders and their agile organizations. He also served as Head of FP&A for Mixpanel, an analytics platform for mobile and web, and has held a variety of other financial management roles at both NetApp and Sitecore.





“I can’t imagine a more exciting time to join Codefresh,” Wentling said. “DevOps automation is a high growth industry and I look forward to contributing to Codefresh’s continued trajectory as an industry leader.”

Wentling, who was born and raised in the Bay Area, will work out of the Codefresh headquarters in Mountain View, CA and oversee the finance department that is largely based in Israel while building out the team globally.

He added, “Codefresh has been phenomenally successful with DevOps product innovation and making code easier for our customers to deploy. Finance plays an important role in this process by making sure we are able to invest even more in our customers. I look forward to being part of it.”

Raziel Tabib, Codefresh CEO, added, “Travis brings expertise in forecasting, planning, and predicting the business that will be key to helping Codefresh scale – everything from processes to providing me with a different perspective on the financial performance of the company. I’m glad to have him on our team.”

About Codefresh, Inc.



Codefresh is the first cloud-native DevOps automation platform. Their mission is simple, to provide a platform and practices that enable companies to confidently ship code faster. After launch in 2017, Codefresh is trusted by companies like GoodRx, Skillshare, Monday.com, TBS, and financial services companies. Unlike legacy solutions, Codefresh goes beyond simple pipelines to connect runtime environments for total observability, advanced deployments and faster engineering/recovery cycles. Codefresh is headquartered in Mountain View, CA and backed by world-class investors: M12, Microsoft’s venture fund, Red Dot Capital Partners, Shasta Ventures, Viola Ventures, Vertex Ventures, Hillsven, CEIIF, UpWest Labs and Streamlined Ventures. Learn more about Codefresh at https://codefresh.io/. Follow on LinkedIn and Twitter at @codefresh.

Contacts

Joanne Stanway



Rainier Communications



codefresh@rainierco.com

978-273-1473