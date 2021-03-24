Vista Equity Partners Internship Program Provides Opportunities in Private Equity to Undergraduate Students from Underrepresented Groups

Since its Inception in 2019, the ‘Frontier Fellows Program’ also Offers $25,000 Scholarships to Help Relieve Student Loans and Expenses

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”), a leading global investment firm focused on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses, today announced it is accepting applications for the 2022 Vista Frontier Fellows Program. Originally launched in 2019, the program provides undergraduate students from backgrounds that are not usually represented in private equity with full-time, paid internship opportunities to prepare them for a career in finance. In addition, each student receives a $25,000 scholarship towards student loans or expenses at the end of the program, which takes place before their final year of studies. Frontier Fellows are also encouraged to apply for full-time employment at Vista Equity Partners following their undergraduate studies.

“ Early access to education and opportunity is the gateway to talent that represents and embraces the differences of our world,” said Robert F. Smith, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Vista Equity Partners. “ As we build a more equitable society, attracting and developing young talent from a variety of backgrounds is of critical importance to advance the next generation while also ensuring Vista’s future success and the inclusive culture of excellence we strive for. Our program is designed to offer the hands-on experience and professional development skills needed to thrive in today’s digital economy, and we are thrilled to add to Vista’s pipeline of candidates through the 2022 Frontier Fellows Program.”

The Frontier Fellows Program is focused on recruiting undergraduate students from backgrounds that have been underrepresented in the private equity industry, including women and individuals of Black/African American, Hispanic/Latinx, Native American and/or American Indian descent. Selected students will participate in a 10-week summer internship program that offers hands-on transaction experience, professional development and employment opportunities following the program. They will work with a mentor from the Vista Equity Partners team, receive professional development feedback and participate in various networking, social and educational events.

In addition to the Frontier Fellows Program, Vista also hosts summer interns from Girls Who Invest, a non-profit organization dedicated to increasing the number of women in portfolio management and executive leadership in the asset management industry. Each internship experience provides unique access and exposure to Vista’s disciplined investment philosophy and best-in-class portfolio company management approach that have fueled the firm’s success over the past two decades.

The Frontier Fellows Program application will be available until April 5, 2021. For more information, please visit https://www.vistaequitypartners.com/frontier-fellows/.

Vista is a leading global investment firm with more than $73 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020. The firm exclusively invests in enterprise software, data and technology-enabled organizations across private equity, permanent capital, credit, and public equity strategies, bringing an approach that prioritizes creating enduring market value for the benefit of its global ecosystem of investors, companies, customers and employees. Vista’s investments are anchored by a sizable long-term capital base, experience in structuring technology-oriented transactions and proven, flexible management techniques that drive sustainable growth. Vista believes the transformative power of technology is the key to an even better future – a healthier planet, a smarter economy, a diverse and inclusive community and a broader path to prosperity. Further information is available at vistaequitypartners.com. Follow Vista on LinkedIn, @Vista Equity Partners, and on Twitter, @Vista_Equity.

