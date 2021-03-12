Yuka Group Inc.’s Yuka E-Commerce Issues over $850,000.00 in Purchase Orders Year to Date

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2021 / Yuka E-Commerce (“YUKA”) a wholly-owned subsidiary of Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.‘s now Yuka Group Inc.(OTC PINK:GRCVD) (“the Company”) has issued $850,000.00 plus in Purchase Orders year-to-date bringing the companies’ Q1 purchases to record highs with a growth of 32% over the same period in 2020 which amounted then to just under $650,000 in purchasing.

YUKA’s leading categories; Beauty and CBD; continue to generate high figures with approx. $400,000.00 and $350,000.00 purchased in goods so far in Q1 respectively , with Health & Wellness another rapidly growing category for the Company with POs issued in the amount of $100,000.00 for workout attire, supplements, and vitamins.

In total, 8 new brands have been introduced to GRCVs’ YUKA’s portfolio since January 2021 including 3 CBD brands with more than 150 new SKUs, multiple Beauty brands with over 200 new SKUs combined, and a Home Décor & Bedding brand that has proven to be a front-runner with more than 3,000 units sold on a single Groupon Deal that launched just a little over 3 weeks ago generating $80,000.00 plus in Gross Revenue to date.

Meir Avitan, President of Grand Capital Ventures, Inc. now Yuka Group Inc. had this to say yesterday afternoon: “We welcome the addition of new brands as well as new product launches from our existing brands. As a placement company, we are an extension of our vendors’ sales teams. We work hard to align the brands’ vision with our own sales strategy and this approach has proven itself time and again as highly successful.” Mr. Avitan then added that “Many expansions are in store for us and our brands in 2021. Our Sales team is actively interviewing and seeking new members. Hiring more personnel will go a long way in ensuring we not only meet but surpass our goals for the quarter and the year.”

About Yuka E-Commerce

Yuka is an e-commerce company dedicated to providing strategic sales channels for brands looking to enter or expand in the global e-commerce market. YUKA provides a full spectrum of brand building and sales-and-marketing services to expand a client’s brand reach. Services offered include not only comprehensive sales and marketing services, but also operational sales and fulfillment logistics, and product and brand photography. For more information, visit our website at www.yukaecom.com

About Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.

Grand Capital Ventures is a company with a historic focus in the nurturing of companies demonstrating a positive upside while striving to bring new technologies and unique products to their respective markets.

For more information, visit our website at www.GR-CV.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “planning,” “expect,” “believe,” “will likely,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company’s ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company’s limited operating history, the limited financial resources, domestic or global economic conditions – activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

