Zijin Mining Reports Annual Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2020

HONG KONG, Mar 22, 2021 – (ACN Newswire) – Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. (SSE:601899, SEHK:2899) is pleased to announce audited consolidated annual results for the Company and its subsidiaries (the “Group”) for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the “Period”).

Group results for the period are summarized as follows:

— Operating income of RMB 171.501 billion, an increase of 26.01% compared with 2019 (RMB 136.098 billion).

— Profit before tax of RMB 10.846 billion, an increase of 55.51% compared with 2019 (RMB 6.974 billion).

— Net profit attributable to owners of the company of RMB 6.509 billion, an increase of 51.93% compared with 2019 (RMB 4.284 billion).

— Total assets were RMB 182.313 billion as of 31 December 2020, an increase of 47.23% compared with the beginning of the year (RMB 123.831 billion).

— Net assets attributable to owners of the company were RMB 56.539 billion as of 31 December 2020, an increase of 10.46% compared with the beginning of the year (RMB 51.186 billion).

— The Board of Directors proposes a profit distribution for the period of a final cash dividend of RMB 1.2 per 10 shares (tax included). This proposed profit distribution is subject to approval at the shareholders’ general meeting.

Planned production volume & indicators of major mineral products:

2020 2021 2022 2025 Mine-produced gold (tons) 40.5 53-56 67-72 80-90 Mine-produced copper (mil tons) 0.453 0.54-0.58 0.80-0.85 1.00-1.10 Mine-produced zinc (lead)(mil tons) 0.378 0.45-0.48 0.47-0.50 -- Iron ore (million tons) 3.87 3.50-3.80 2.90-3.30 -- Mine-produced silver (tons) 299 240-300 270-310 --

Note: For 2022-2025, except for mine-produced gold and mine-produced copper, the production volumes of other mineral products will basically remain unchanged.

The future operation and financial figures (if any) in this press release are stated as goals of the Company and shall not constitute a profit forecast of the Company. There is no guarantee that the Company will be able to achieve such goals or not. In light of the risks and uncertainties, the inclusion of forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as or constitute any representations or actual commitment by the Board or the Company to investors that the plans and objectives in the press release will be achieved, and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

