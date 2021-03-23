ZYGO WEBINAR – How to Ensure Success When Specifying Windows for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Applications

(Middlefield, CT, USA 22nd March 2021) Zygo Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of advanced optical metrology systems and ultra-precise optical components and assemblies. With a mission to enable customer success by delivering innovative precision optical solutions that exceed expectations, the company is delighted to announce the next in a series of webinars entitled “A Window into Strategic Superiority: Why Selecting Optical Design-Capable Suppliers Will Lead to Superior Results”.

The webinar will be held 7th April 2021 (13.00 EDT, 17.00 GMT, and 18.00 BST), and will be hosted by Joe Salemi, an OEM Sales Manager with ZYGO, with more than ten years of experience serving strategic and diverse growth markets, including defense, aerospace, semiconductor, and life sciences; and Katy Zadrovicz who is the Custom Optics Quotations Manager for ZYGO, with more than a dozen years of experience in custom optics and electro-optical systems design, manufacturing, and project management.

Salemi explains, “Failure is not an option when specifying and procuring windows for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) applications. Understanding the capabilities of manufacturers to achieve the technical specifications – in a cost effective and timely manner – is key to a successful program. More often than not, what is required is a complete solution and not ‘just’ an optical component. So saying, we will share insights into the trade-offs between performance and manufacturability, as well as common traps to avoid that will set your program on a course for failure. This webinar will provide valuable insights for designers, program managers and SBIRs needing to partner with a manufacturer with world-class optical expertise.”

Zadrovicz continues, “In today’s fast-moving world, real time need for — and spending on — defense readiness and ISR capabilities is ever increasing. For the fiscal year 2020 alone, Interactive Government Holdings estimatesd that defense ISR spending was at least $500 million. Whether it is tracking enemy troop movements, missiles being moved to a launch pad, an IED being planted, or real time support for a special forces maneuver, the ISR component to a mission couldn’t be more critical.”

For programs this important, integrators need an optical component manufacturing partner who they can trust, a partner who not only understands the high stakes involved in any defense project, but one which also has a heritage and legacy that can be relied upon.

ZYGO is ideally placed to be that partner and to host such a webinar, boasting a 40+ year space heritage working with such high-profile programs as Voyager, Skylab, ISS Cupola Windows, the Space Shuttle Hatch Window, and the Hubble Telescope Corrector Lens. Other world class programs include work with LIGO optics, Lawrence Livermore NIF, French Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), Rutherford Appleton Laboratory (RAL), and University of Rochester LLE. ZYGO’s electro-optical design, manufacture, and production segment has more optical assemblies in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) than any other company globally.

