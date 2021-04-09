Adastra Labs Announces Update on Proposed Name Change & Share Consolidation

LANGLEY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2021 / Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd. (CSE:XTRX)(FSE:D2EP) (“Adastra Labs” or the “Company) announces that the Company’s proposed name change to “Phyto Extractions Inc.” and concurrent consolidation (on the basis of 1 post consolidated common share for every three pre-consolidation shares) will be effective market open on April 9, 2021, as per the bulletin posted by the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE“). There will be no change to the Company’s trading symbol.

Following the consolidation, the Company anticipates there will be 43,333,995 common shares issued and outstanding. The record date for the consolidation is April 12, 2021, with an effective date of April 9, 2021.

Shareholders will receive a letter of transmittal from the Company’s transfer agent with instructions on how to exchange their current share certificates with new share certificates or direct registration statements (also known as, DRSs) of the Company reflecting post-consolidation/post-name change shares. A copy of the letter of transmittal will also be posted on the Company’s SEDAR profile accessible at www.sedar.com. The Company’s new CUSIP and ISIN is 71945P103 and CA71945P1036, respectively.

Update on Financing

The Company continues to proceed with its previously announced private placement equity unit offering, with each unit consisting of one common share and one whole warrant priced at $1.10 per unit on a post-consolidation basis. The financing will be undertaken to raise working capital for expanded growth of business operations, Phyto Extraction™ product offerings (16+ new SKUs) (pending closing of the acquisition), marketing, and sales throughout Canada. The financing will be on a private placement or exempt basis to qualified investors, mainly accredited investors. Interested parties can contact the Company for more information and should consult their own independent financial and legal advisors with respect of their interest and potential investment into the Company.

About Adastra Labs

Adastra Labs is an agricultural-scale cannabis extraction, distillation and product manufacturer located in Langley, BC at its co-located Health Canada Licensed Standard Processing (extraction, no cultivation), Sales (extracts, topicals, and edibles) and Analytical Testing Laboratory (Chemia Analytics) facilities. Chemia Analytics is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Adastra Labs also has an R&D license amendment pending Health Canada approval.

