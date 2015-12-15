Casey’s General Stores Announces Security and Retail Leader Paul Suarez Joins Company as Chief Information Security Officer

ANKENY, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY), today announced that Paul Suarez has joined the company as chief information security officer. This is a newly created role that will lead the cybersecurity team at the fourth largest convenience retailer. Suarez will report to Chief Information Officer Adrian Butler.





“Paul’s longtime retailer experience paired with his cybersecurity expertise will take Casey’s security strategy to the next level,” said Adrian Butler, Chief Information Officer, Casey’s. “I am pleased to have him join the information technology leadership team at Casey’s as we evolve our organizational structure and support Casey’s strategic plan.”

With 35 years of experience in cybersecurity, network operations, and telecommunications, Suarez will provide strategic leadership and direction for Casey’s information security function. He most recently served as the CISO of Walmart International in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Before joining Walmart, Paul worked in the Washington DC area in cybersecurity business development roles for RSA and Avaya. He is a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy and served his entire 27-year Air Force career in the fields of cybersecurity and IT.

“I’m honored to be joining such a guest-focused company which is all about doing good in the communities we serve and can’t wait to help Casey’s on their digital journey while protecting those very same guests,” said Paul Suarez.

Suarez holds a Master of Strategic Studies from Air University, Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama, and Master of Aeronautical Science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Casey's General Stores is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States.

