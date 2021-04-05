CEdMA Honors Totara as Leader in Customer Education Services with 2021 Innovation Award

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Customer Education Management Association (CEdMA) announces today that Totara, a provider of learning technologies for organizations of all sizes and across all sectors, is the recipient of the 2021 CEdMA Innovation Award for their innovative online community which has recently supported their transition from their main product offering called Totara Learn, an adaptable learning management system (LMS) to an integrated Talent Experience Platform which adds Totara Engage, a learning experience platform (LXP), and Totara Perform, a performance management system, to their offering.

The CEdMA Innovation Award seeks to recognize a CEdMA member company that has taken an innovative approach to solve a problem or address an opportunity. The Innovation Award selects one high-tech company or individual for outstanding innovation in education business methods or practices on a project completed within the last twelve to eighteen months.

Rachel Griffith-Boyes, Head of Community Services at Totara, said: “ We are absolutely delighted to have won this award, particularly for a year in which digital learning and online communities have become vital business tools. We’re extremely proud of the home the Totara Community provides to our network, which is testament not only to our talented team but also to our engaged Community members.”

Danielle Campbell, CEdMA Board President, points out, “ This past year has forced Learning Leaders to really think about how to meet our learners where they are; lack of time, focus and ability to meet face to face often means we need something fundamentally different. This has accelerated the creation and adoption of new ways to better engage our customers, partners, and employees with easy to consume content and meaningful learning experiences. We are delighted to recognize Totara’s transformation of the learning experience through the merging of communities and education all delivered through a modern learning experience as our 2021 CEdMA Innovation Award winner.”

Totara had a need to train partner staff on the use of the Totara systems they would be selling and implementing. Totara’s previous program consisted of two certifications. Learning content was available to users in the Totara Academy. Access to the platform was manual, which added a barrier for adoption. In addition, Totara was missing out on opportunities to engage with customers as their focus had been on partners. Totara needed an approach that reduced barriers of entry, was inclusive of more audiences, was less rigid and offered more flexible learning options, and additionally, was more engaging for users.

Launched in 2018, the new Totara Community replaced the two lengthy, manual certifications with an engaging microlearning approach, with e-learning courses, simulations, videos, and resources split into themed programs and automated processes. It combined the existing Totara Community and Academy platforms, providing formal and social learning opportunities in one place. User access more than doubled. Numbers tracking underutilization of subscriptions went down. Even more interesting, Community users found innovative ways of engaging and supporting each other during the pandemic, sharing resources with each other and supporting each other during what was (and still is) a very difficult time.

Totara will showcase their innovation at the CEdMA 2021 Conference in October. Previous award winners for the CEdMA Impact, Innovation, and Services awards can be found at http://www.cedma.org/about/awards. Submissions are now open for the 2021 CEdMA Impact Award. You can find the application form and details on our blog at www.cedma.org/blog

About CEdMA

Established in 1991, CEdMA is a leading professional networking organization for training executives, managers, and professionals within hardware and software technology companies. CEdMA’s 500+ members represent nearly 100 technology companies. As members, they benefit from a range of exclusive services including industry surveys, conferences, newsletters, an “ask the members” forum, and special interest groups. For more information about CEdMA, please visit www.cedma.org or contact Maggie Leon at marketing@cedma.org.

About Totara

Totara builds employee engagement, learning, and performance management technologies that enable large multinational corporations, government entities, and mid-market companies to deliver enterprise-level talent and workforce experiences. Totara’s Talent Experience Platform unifies a transformational learning management system (LMS), a user-centric learning experience platform (LXP), and a comprehensive performance management system under a single and highly adaptable architecture.

Totara’s flexible architecture gives organizations the freedom to innovate, the freedom to choose, and unlocks critical resources for reinvestment into where it really counts.

Totara’s products are open source, highly flexible and bring powerful freedoms to all organizations with formal and informal learning needs, both within the workplace and the extended enterprise. They are used by many industry sectors, including finance, retail, energy, health, government, and not-for-profit organizations.

Customers range from small to large multinational corporations – a testament to their cost-effectiveness, flexibility, and scalability.

For more information, please visit www.totaralearning.com.

